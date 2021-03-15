Volkswagen aims to lay off up to 4,000 workers in Germany: report

The auto giant is changing its strategy to become more of a tech company like Tesla.

The automaker Volkswagen (VW) plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its factories in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees, which could cost several hundred million euros, the agency reported on Sunday. Reuters news release citing company sources.

Volkswagen said in a statement it had agreed to a plan with workers’ representatives to make partial retirement available to people born in 1964, while providing early retirement to people born from 1956 to 1960.

Volkswagen said it expected up to 900 workers to opt for early retirement, while a number of thousands opt for partial retirement, without giving a specific figure.

Two company sources told Reuters that 3,000 to 4,000 jobs would be cut as part of the program to be implemented at the six German factories of the main VW brand, which now employ around 120,000 people.

Handelsblatt newspaper, which previously reported on the plan, said the company would cut up to 5,000 jobs.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the cost, which will depend on the number of employees who accept the offer. A source estimated it at nearly 500 million euros ($ 598 million).

As the 83-year-old tries to become more of a tech company modeled on electric car maker Tesla, Volkswagen said it was increasing its training budget by 40 million euros (47.8 million euros). dollars) to 200 million euros ($ 238.9 million).

VW has set itself the target of increasing the share of its software developed in-house to 60%, from the current 10%. To do this, he created a unit – dubbed Car.Software Org – with around 4,000 employees to develop a system capable of managing vehicle data flows and connecting them to the cloud.

In its latest five-year investment plan, the company doubled spending on digitization efforts to 27 billion euros ($ 32 billion), even as the overall budget remained stable. Although this represents significant resources, Alphabet, parent of Google, spends almost as much in a year.

Volkswagen said it was also extending the hiring freeze until the end of 2021. It was to remain in place until the first quarter. External rentals can only be done in areas such as electric cars, digitization and battery cell development.

The Volkswagen Group said in January it would cut overhead costs by 5% and procurement costs by 7% over the next two years.