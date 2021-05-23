Volcano erupted in Congo, prompting thousands to flee

Two people are silhouetted against a night sky turned red by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, in Goma, Congo, on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Associated Press / Justin Kabumba

A volcano has erupted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It is not known if there were any casualties, but thousands have already fled two neighboring towns.

A United Nations peacekeeping operation released helicopter footage of the burning scene.

Mount Nyiragongo erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, spewing lava onto a major highway and causing thousands to flee, media reports said.

It was not immediately clear whether any residents had been killed or injured.

The United Nations peacekeeping operation in the region, MONUSCO, posted helicopter footage and wrote in French that the lava does not appear to be heading directly towards the city of Goma, but “remains on alert”.

Reuters reported that thousands of residents of Goma towns fled, some grabbing mattresses and other personal effects.

People flee with their belongings after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, in Goma, Congo on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Associated Press / Justin Kabumba

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption was in 2002, killing 250 people and leaving 120,000 homeless, according to Reuters.

The Congolese government told the Associated press he was adopting an evacuation plan, but the media reported that the announcement came long after the eruption had started and that many had already started to flee across the Rwandan border.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

