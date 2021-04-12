Volcanic eruption leaves “ the entire population ” of Saint-Vincent without drinking water

Citing reports by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Stéphane Dujarric added that around 20,000 people evacuated to the Caribbean island are currently in need of shelter.

🇻🇨 85 shelters were activated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines because many people evacuated the red zone around the La Soufrière volcano. Learn more about the situation and the continued support of the United Nations 👇@UNBdosandOECShttps://t.co/F9nTQobYG2 – OCHA Americas (@UNOCHA_Americas) April 12, 2021

“The eruption affected most livelihoods in the northern part of the island, including banana cultivation, with ash and lava flows hampering the movement of people and goods,” he said. he told reporters during the daily press briefing.

Although the volcano has been dormant since 1979, it began to spit smoke and actively roar in December.

La Soufrière erupted last Friday, covering Saint Vincent with a layer of ash and forcing some 16,000 residents to evacuate their homes to cruise ships and safer parts of the island.

Limited humanitarian access

Stressing that access to the island is limited, Dujarric said together with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the UN has mobilized pre-positioned hygiene supplies for the water and sanitation, currently stored in neighboring Barbados.

Over the weekend, the Secretary-General met with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and the government formally asked for UN help.

Aid includes relief items, food and cash distributions and technical advice as neighboring countries provide emergency supplies and assets to support the evacuation, UN spokesperson said. .

Continuing threat

Meanwhile, OCHA reported than yesterday, the intervals between the tremors lasted between 1.5 and 3 hours, which, based on visual observations and satellite imagery, are associated with periods of explosive activity or improved ventilation of the volcano .

“Explosions and ash falls of a similar or greater magnitude are likely to continue to occur over the next few days,” according to the UN humanitarian office.

At the request of the Prime Minister, the UN also mobilized experts through the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) develop and implement a debris management plan, including cleaning up ash and promoting environmental health and safety.