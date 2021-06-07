Volcanic eruption in DR Congo: UNICEF works to restore water supply in response to cholera threat

The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on May 22 melted water pipes and damaged a massive 5,000 m³ reservoir, the agency said on Monday.

Cholera feared

Without access to clean water and sanitation, children and families are at increased risk of water-borne diseases, such as cholera.

“Cholera is particularly dangerous for the very young, the very old and the undernourished, so an epidemic could have dire consequences for children. mentionned In Hye Sung, Unicef emergency specialist.

“Children under 5 have the highest incidence of cholera and are more likely to die from it, so it is essential to ensure that families have access to safe drinking water as soon as possible.

Forced to flee

Thirty people were killed and some 3,500 others lost their homes due to the volcano eruption.

In the aftermath of the crisis, dozens of people fled Goma for neighboring towns, either because their homes were destroyed by lava or because the authorities advised them to leave for fear of another eruption.

In collaboration with national and international partners, UNICEF is working on the issue of water, in particular by supporting the public water company to redirect and protect a bypass pipeline system that will carry supplies to the pumping station. next to Lake Kivu, in part of the main water system.

While previous cholera outbreaks in Goma began when residents collected dirty and contaminated water for drinking, UNICEF installed 15 emergency chlorination points near the lake.

Increase operations

The situation in Buhene, a neighborhood flattened by lava, illustrates the impact of water shortages. Hundreds of people had to queue to get water from a truck hooked up to a pump on a temporary basis.

UNICEF, along with humanitarian partners Caritas and AVUDS, was among the first agencies to truck water to tens of thousands of displaced people in neighboring towns of Sake, Rutshuru and Minova, and is now doing even in Goma.

The trucking operation gained momentum, with the goal of providing an emergency water supply to some 200,000 people. It will be reduced once the Goma water network is partially functional again.

UNICEF is also part of a task force supporting the installation of 1,500 meters of pipes above the lava to replace the pipes that have melted. The pumping station will be reconnected to distribution reservoirs in the hills above Goma, which were not damaged during the eruption.