Volcanic eruption in Congo causes panic in city of 2 million people
GOMA, Congo (AP) – Mount Nyiragongo in Congo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades on Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava down a main highway as panicked residents attempted to escape flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million inhabitants.
There was no immediate information about the victims, but witnesses said lava had already engulfed a highway that connects Goma to the town of Beni in North Kivu province.
The last eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in 2002 killed hundreds and smeared airport runways with lava. More than 100,000 people were left homeless in the process, adding to the fear in Goma on Saturday evening.
“We are already in total psychosis,” resident Zacharie Paluku told The Associated Press. “Everyone is afraid; people run away. We really don’t know what to do. “
The government said it was putting an evacuation plan in place, but the announcement came hours after the sky turned bright red, and many had already fled on foot in hopes of crossing the border post. Rwandan just outside of town. Car horns honked and motorcycle taxis braided as people panicked to escape.
The UN peacekeeping mission tweeted dramatic images of the city lit by the glow of the volcano, saying it was conducting reconnaissance flights over the city where it maintains a large base.
“The lava does not seem to be heading towards the city of Goma. We remain on alert, ”he said.
Some sought refuge in boats on Lake Kivu, while others fled to Mount Goma, the highest point in the metropolitan area. Dorcas Mbulayi left his home about an hour after the volcano first showed signs of erupting.
“We were eating when a friend of daddy called him on the phone and told him to go look outside,” said Mbulayi, who was still a child the last time the volcano erupted. “Dad told us that the volcano was erupting and that we were going to go to Mount Goma to escape the lava from the volcano.”
She also criticized the authorities “for not having informed us in time of the possible volcanic eruption”.
The lack of immediate announcements from the authorities and conflicting accounts circulating on social media only added to the sense of chaos in Goma.
Authorities at the Goma Volcano Observatory initially said it was the nearby Nyamulagira volcano that erupted. The two volcanoes are located approximately 8.1 miles from each other.
Charles Balagizi, a volcanologist, said the observatory’s report was based on the direction the lava appeared to be flowing, which was toward Rwanda rather than Goma.
