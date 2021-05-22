Volcanic eruption in Congo causes panic in city of 2 million people

GOMA, Congo (AP) – Mount Nyiragongo in Congo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades on Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava down a main highway as panicked residents attempted to escape flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million inhabitants.

There was no immediate information about the victims, but witnesses said lava had already engulfed a highway that connects Goma to the town of Beni in North Kivu province.

The last eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in 2002 killed hundreds and smeared airport runways with lava. More than 100,000 people were left homeless in the process, adding to the fear in Goma on Saturday evening.

“We are already in total psychosis,” resident Zacharie Paluku told The Associated Press. “Everyone is afraid; people run away. We really don’t know what to do. “