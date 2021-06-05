Vladimir Putin warns MI6 boss: “Just live your life” and stop worrying about Russia

President Vladimir Putin – TASS

Vladimir Putin spoke out against any interference in Russian-British relations after the MI6 chief called the nation a “waning power” and criticized the Kremlin’s “reckless” behavior.

The Russian president stressed Friday evening that Richard Moore was “new” in this role because he suggested that the chief of spies would “revise his assessments” of Moscow.

Mr. Moore, who became MI6’s “C” in October, described Russia as an “objectively declining economic and demographic power” as he opposed the Kremlin’s actions.

Asked about comments at a press conference, Mr Putin said: “You said the new head of MI6 gave these assessments, so he is new and I think he will gain experience. and that he will probably revise his assessments (on) whether Russia is a waning power.

“So why bother, why worry, just live your life and don’t try to spoil Russian-British relations any further.”

Richard Moore, the new head of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6)

Speaking via a video link from St. Petersburg, he said the UK and Russia had seen growth in trade last year, adding: “So if you’re not trying to interfere in this process, everything will be fine. “

In April, Mr. Moore expressed his continued anger at the attack on Novichok at Salisbury, in which two suspected Russian agents targeted Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy turned MI6 double agent.

And the spy chief highlighted allegations that the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU, was behind an explosion at a Czech arms factory in 2014, killing two people.

“When you get this pattern of reckless behavior, of course you look at what’s going on around Ukraine and of course that worries us. That’s why we’ve coordinated so closely with our allies to make sure we pass on firm messages to President Putin, “he told Times Radio.

Mr Moore also said the regime was under pressure as Russia faced decline.

“Russia is an objectively declining power economically and demographically,” he said.

“It is an extremely difficult place. And it is clear that Alexei Navalny’s treatment as we have seen with the thousands of demonstrators in the streets of much – not just Moscow – a number of cities shows that there is some disaffection with Mr. Putin. “

Relations between Moscow and London have been particularly strained since the nerve agent attack on British soil in 2018.

Mr Skripal survived but killed Dawn Sturgess, 44, after unwittingly spraying herself with the chemical stored in a perfume bottle found by her partner, who also fell seriously ill.

Accusing Russia of being a “hostile” state, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab recently led a campaign for NATO to use political pressure to combat the threat From Moscow.

Mr Raab also said it was “very hard to believe” that the arrest of a prominent critic of the Belarusian regime over a hijacked Ryanair flight could have taken place “without at least the consent of the authorities in Moscow”.