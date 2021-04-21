Vladimir Putin to make ‘major’ political announcement ahead of Navalny rallies

Supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny are expected to take to the streets across Russia later in the evening – Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a major political announcement in his State of the Nation address Wednesday afternoon, hours before supporters of Alexei Navalny took to the streets to demand the release of the jailed opposition leader.

Mr Putin’s speech comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West and a massive military build-up by Russia on the border with Ukraine, which has raised fears of a new war in eastern China. Ukraine.

Several senior members of parliament have indicated that President Putin will likely use his annual speech to make a major political announcement, but declined to give details.

Later Wednesday, supporters of the Kremlin enemy Alexei Navalny, who went on a hunger strike, are expected to rally across Russia in what has been described as a protest of last resort before prosecutors decide to declare his movement extremist.

Friends and family of Mr Navalny sounded the alarm bells about his health last week after his most recent blood tests showed dangerously high levels of potassium, prompting independent medics to voice their fears to the subject of his life.

Russian president struggled to contain wave of protests in favor of Navalny – Pool Sputnik Kremlin

Mr Navalny went on a hunger strike three weeks ago after the prison administration refused to let him see a civilian doctor as he began to experience severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

The politician was transferred on Sunday to a hospital in another prison where lawyers were finally able to see him on Tuesday.

In a message from his lawyers, Mr Navalny did not go into details of his condition but said he felt “pretty bad” this weekend when he was transferred to medical service.

He thanked his supporters for reminding him that he was not alone in his fight:

“It is really important to feel your support and solidarity: there is no better weapon against injustice and lawlessness.”

A Moscow court is expected to rule in the coming weeks to designate Mr. Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and its regional network as an extremist organization that would place it among the likes of Al Qaeda, exposing Mr. Navalny’s staff to prison terms and heavy fines.

The story continues

In recent days, some of Mr. Navalny’s regional offices have gone to the ground, removing Russian social media accounts vulnerable to requests for information from the security services.

Mr Navalny’s allies called for protests across the country on Wednesday evening, describing them as a “final battle” with the Kremlin as Mr Navalny’s life is balanced and his network is on the verge of failure. to be decimated.

On Wednesday morning, Russian media reported that at least a dozen of Navalny’s associates in several Russian regions had been arrested and their homes searched hours before the rally.