World
Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin says Navalny deserves a prison sentence | World News – Times of India
GENEVA: Russian President Vladimir Poutine says opposition leader Alexei Navalny got what he deserved when he was sentenced to prison.
Navalny, Putin’s most ardent political enemy, was arrested in January on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent which he attributes to Kremlin – an accusation that Russian officials reject.
In February, Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence of a 2014 embezzlement conviction which he dismissed as politically motivated.
Speaking on Wednesday after a summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin said Navalny received his due sentence for violating the terms of his probation, adding that he knew he risked a sentence of prison on his return to Russia.
“He deliberately offered to be arrested,” Putin said, sticking to his habit of not mentioning Navalny by name.
Last week, a Moscow court banned organizations founded by Navalny as extremists, the latest step in a campaign to silence dissent and bar critics of the Kremlin from running for parliamentary elections in September. .
Navalny, Putin’s most ardent political enemy, was arrested in January on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning with a nerve agent which he attributes to Kremlin – an accusation that Russian officials reject.
In February, Navalny was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence of a 2014 embezzlement conviction which he dismissed as politically motivated.
Speaking on Wednesday after a summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin said Navalny received his due sentence for violating the terms of his probation, adding that he knew he risked a sentence of prison on his return to Russia.
“He deliberately offered to be arrested,” Putin said, sticking to his habit of not mentioning Navalny by name.
Last week, a Moscow court banned organizations founded by Navalny as extremists, the latest step in a campaign to silence dissent and bar critics of the Kremlin from running for parliamentary elections in September. .