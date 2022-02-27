World
Vladimir Putin ‘manufacturing threats’ with nuclear force alert: White House – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States charged on Sunday that President Vladimir Putin is “manufacturing threats” as he placed Russian nuclear deterrence forces on high alert amid the Ukraine crisis.
“This is a pattern that we’ve seen from President whore through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don’t exist in order to justify further aggression,” white house press secretary Jen Psaki said on ABC when asked about the announcement from Moscow.
