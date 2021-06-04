World
Vladimir Putin angers US, criticizes response to Capitol seat – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Poutine Friday set a harsh tone for its upcoming summit with US President Joe Biden, accusing Washington of trying to contain Russia and citing its response to the Capitol headquarters as a manifestation of the double standards of the West.
Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said arms control, global conflicts, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change were among the issues he and Biden would discuss at their summit on the 16th. June in Geneva.
“We must find ways to seek a settlement in our relations, which are currently at an extremely low level,” Putin said.
“We have no problem with the United States,” continued the Russian leader. “But he has a problem with us. He wants to contain our development and talks about it publicly. Economic restrictions and attempts to influence our country’s domestic politics, relying on forces they see as their allies in Russia, flow from it. ”
He expressed hope that the meeting will help ease tensions with Washington. Russian-American relations have fallen to their lowest levels since Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, accusations of Russian interference in elections in the United States and other Western countries, and cyberattacks which, according to American officials, are said to have Russian origins.
Putin reiterated that Russia rejects accusations of meddling in the US presidential elections, and he criticized the US response to the Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, which took place as Congress ready to certify that Biden beat Donald Trump in the November presidential election.
“They were not just a crowd of thieves and rioters. These people had come with political demands,” he said.
Putin stressed that the heavy charges against hundreds of participants in the Capitol seats were laid even as the United States and its allies strongly criticized Belarus’s crackdown on anti-government protests. And he accused that even though the West has criticized Russian authorities for their harsh response to anti-Kremlin protests, protesters in Europe have faced an even harsher police response.
Speaking on other issues, Putin praised his country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and called for a stronger global response to global warming as he seeks to strengthen Russia’s international position.
Addressing the forum, Putin praised the effectiveness of Russian-designed vaccines and lamented what he described as “politically motivated bans” in some countries on their purchase.
Last year, Russia boasted of being the first in the world to allow a vaccine against the coronavirus, but it has since made slow progress in getting its people vaccinated. The slow pace of vaccination has been partly attributed to public skepticism about vaccines amid controversial signals from authorities.
Experts questioned whether Russia would be able to meet the government’s target of vaccinating more than 30 million of the country’s 146 million people by mid-June and nearly 69 million by August.
On Friday, Putin again urged the Russians to act faster to obtain the vaccines, noting that the vaccines designed by Russia have been “shown to be the safest and most effective” and stressing that there have been no deaths. related to their use.
Putin has invited foreign nationals to travel to Russia to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying he will ask the government to act quickly to facilitate this.
In his speech, Putin also stressed the need to strengthen the international response to climate change, noting that melting permafrost has been a major challenge for Russia’s Arctic regions.
“We have entire cities built on permafrost,” he said. “What will happen if everything starts to melt?” ”
Speaking on other issues, Putin announced that the laying of pipes for the first of two lines of the future Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany is now fully completed, leaving only welding work to finalize its construction. He said the second line will follow soon.
The Russian leader hailed the project as being more economically feasible compared to an existing pipeline through Ukraine, dismissing Ukrainian and Western criticisms that it is designed to deprive Ukraine of transit charges.
Putin said Russia will continue to pump 40 billion cubic meters of gas through Ukraine per year, according to the existing five-year contract, and may continue to do so after it expires if Ukraine shows “goodwill. “.
Russia and Ukraine are grappling with a bitter struggle over Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and its support for separatist insurgents in the east of the country.
The United States has strongly opposed the construction of the new Russian pipeline, but the Biden administration last month chose not to punish the German company overseeing the project – while announcing new sanctions against Russian companies and ships . the Kremlin hailed it as a “positive signal” ahead of the Putin-Biden summit.
Putin lamented on Friday what he described as the US use of the dollar as a political weapon, saying that “its use as an instrument of competition and political struggle has harmed its role as the world’s reserve currency.”
Russia announced Thursday that it will completely withdraw the US dollar from its national wealth fund and turn dollar-denominated assets into euros, yuan and gold. Russia has long since decided to reduce the dollar’s share of its hard currency reserves as it faces waves of US sanctions amid tensions with Washington and its allies.
