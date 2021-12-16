Vital support for new mothers in crisis-ravaged Afghanistan

“Shortages of equipment, supplies and medicine, lack of fuel and heating facilities, especially as winter approaches, and uncertain partner support are just a few of the challenges we face. faced, ”said Shahla Oruzgani, head midwife at the maternity ward. .

At Ahmad Shah Baba Hospital, where Dr Aqila Bahrami works, the outlook is no less bleak. “Before, we received regular support from an international NGO, but its staff left following the events of August. Now we are in serious need of medical supplies ”, she told the United Nations agency for reproductive and sexual health, UNFPA.

Emergency kits

Those two hospitals were among the first in Afghanistan to receive emergency reproductive health kits from UNFPA.

They contain essential drugs, medicines and equipment to ensure safe deliveries and meet the reproductive, maternal and newborn health needs of at least 328,000 people.

Over 300 kits are supplied to hospitals and across mobile health teams, both in Kabul and in 15 provinces, with additional distributions planned for the coming weeks.

© UNFPA Afghanistan A delivery of reproductive health kits arrives at a warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Growing needs, decreasing resources

Since Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, more and more women seek maternal health care at Malalai hospital, many of them have been moved from the northern provinces of Afghanistan to the capital.

Although the number of patients gradually returned to normal as the displaced moved elsewhere, hospital supplies were severely depleted.

Ms Oruzgani fears the situation will worsen if the health system fails completely. Preliminary estimates warn that the current humanitarian emergency and the suspension of vital reproductive services for women and girls could cause up to 58,000 additional maternal deaths, 5.1 million unintended pregnancies and a near doubling of unmet needs for women and girls. family planning over the next four years.

In a country where a woman dies every two hours from pregnancy-related complications, Ms. Oruzgani said: “The kits are essential right now, as hospital resources are running out and the support we were receiving has diminished. We cannot be sure where our next assistance will come from.

Stay and deliver

Investments in public health have made great strides in improving essential health care in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, and the maternal mortality rate has more than halved, from 1,450 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 638 per 100,000, in 2019.

Yet it remains one of the highest rates in the world, and unless the current crisis is immediately resolved, the healthcare system could collapse. It would undo decades of progress in maternal health care and have serious consequences for the lives of more than 4 million women and adolescents of childbearing age.

Despite the escalation of insecurity and hostilities, UNFPA and its partners continue to operate and, in October, reached more than 97,000 people with vital sexual and reproductive health and protective services, including antenatal care, safe childbirth, antenatal care and family planning.