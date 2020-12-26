Viruses, other problems threaten to disrupt homeless census

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Las Vegas’ swanky billion dollar casinos are teeming with glittering towers, neon signs and stunning extravagance. But directly under the glitter, hundreds of homeless people live out of sight, in the dark, in a network of stormwater tunnels beneath the city.

When enumerators attempted to count the country’s homeless people for the 2020 census in September, security concerns prevented them from venturing into the tunnels of Las Vegas.

The tunnels are just one example of the difficulty of counting the proportion of the homeless population that does not stay in shelters. A half-dozen enumerators across the United States told The Associated Press they had experienced problems that could lead to undercoverage of the homeless – a situation that could cost some communities political representation and federal money.

America DePasquale, who lived in the tunnels from May 2018 until she moved into a drug rehab center last month, said she had never seen enumerators visit the area below the Las Strip. Vegas.

DePasquale said she didn’t blame enumerators for not attempting to enter the tunnels, but said it might have helped if they had tried to go with community advocates who perform frequent visits below.

“It takes someone with a certain strength to go there regularly,” she says. “But I also find it appalling that they wouldn’t go any further and at least even try.”

The homeless homeless tally was originally scheduled for last spring, but the Census Bureau has delayed it until the end of September due to concerns about the coronavirus. The office has identified 33,000 homeless camps that enumerators can visit.

The Government Accountability Office warned earlier this month that the delay in counting the homeless could affect the quality of census data given the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. People who may have completed the census questionnaire last spring, but subsequently became homeless may not be registered as homeless and may live in a different location, the monitoring agency said. in a report.

The story continues

“Since homeless people are more likely than homeless people to belong to minority groups, especially African Americans and Native Americans, undercoverage contributes modestly to severe undercoverage of minorities and the poor.” said Beth Shinn, a professor at Vanderbilt University who studies homelessness.

In San Francisco, a census taker said supervisors were unsure of what to do and where to go. In Oklahoma City, many enumerators only did a tally without interviewing the homeless, so they failed to collect demographic information.

A census taker in Bakersfield, Calif., Said a list of homeless sites provided to them was out of date and that they were not allowed to interview people who appeared to be homeless if their location did not was not on the list. Enumerators were prevented from doing counts in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota due to the racial injustice protests that were unfolding that same night.

Deanna Helm, a census taker who took part in the Northern California Homeless Count, called it a “joke.”

“We were just chasing our tails that night,” she said.

The rainy weather in Spokane, Wash., Prevented enumerators like Joanne McCoy from doing their jobs.

“We didn’t get a good account at all. It should have been a lot better, ”said McCoy, a census supervisor.

The Census Bureau said in a statement that the homeless homeless count is designed with the safety of enumerators and those being counted in mind.

“As in previous censuses, the main objective, and indicated in the census taker’s instructions, is first to obtain a number of homeless people,” the statement said. “We don’t want to create a dangerous environment for those who live there or our enumerators, so we may not be able to conduct a full interview if it is not safe to do so.”

The agency’s once-a-decade tally helps determine $ 1.5 trillion in federal spending per year and how many congressional seats each state gets.

In Las Vegas, concerns about the number of homeless people were raised last October at a city council meeting. Las Vegas, along with surrounding Clark County, has approximately 4,000 to 6,000 people living on the streets. The homeless population could be larger as shelters operate at reduced capacity due to pandemic restrictions, said Scott Adams, city manager at the time.

“Ultimately, we could be underestimated by several thousand people in the city’s population,” Adams said. “Why is that important? It deals with the distribution of legislative seats, formula shares for federal funding, a whole host of issues.”

Enumerators would face many challenges if they tried to enter tunnels on their own to interview residents, said Paul Vautrinot, who runs Shine a Light, a nonprofit that provides housing, advice and support. other services to several hundred people living in the tunnels. .

Drug use is common and evident, according to community advocates who regularly visit the wet passages to donate food and supplies. Hypodermic needles, rats, and human waste are common sites, as is the low and steady flow of water through tunnels. Some tunnels have mini-communities where a dozen or two dozen people set up tents or beds and share meals together. Those who prefer solitude find their own section in the labyrinth.

Some people have few personal belongings. Others have relatively elaborate configurations, with furniture or generators.

When Clark County conducts an annual homeless population count required by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, counters for staff and volunteers are escorted by police. This effort is less intensive than the once-a-decade census and requires only a count, not a questionnaire.

Most of the people living in the underground canals would not be interested in talking to strangers by asking them questions about their origins, although it could help bring resources to the people who live there, Vautrinot said.

“It’s a very arduous task to go for a walk there, even after having been doing this for as long as me and living there,” said Vautrinot, who lived in the tunnels from 2011 to 2014. “There is times when you get off. there and the hair on your arm is lifting.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP