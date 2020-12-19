VIRUS TODAY: General apologizes; AP finds states spending $ 7 billion

Here is what is happening on Saturday with the coronavirus pandemic in the United States:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

– The Army General in charge of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the United States excuse after many governors said they ran out of scheduled deliveries. General Gustave Perna said he made mistakes in citing numbers of doses that he said would be ready to be administered. Perna said the government is now on track to send around 20 million doses to states by the first week of January.

– The Associated Press counted more than $ 7 billion in state purchases in the spring for personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices such as ventilators and infrared thermometers. It is the most comprehensive accounting to date of what states were buying, spending, and who they paid for during a chaotic period when insufficient national stocks left them in a muddle.

– The pandemic could help a little-known corner of the seafood market: seaweed. Atlantic Sea Farms in Maine says it nearly doubled its harvest this year to 450,000 pounds (204 kilograms). The seaweed is made into products such as seaweed sauerkraut and frozen kelp cubes for smoothies.

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day moving average of new daily deaths in the United States has increased over the past two weeks, from 2,001 on December 4 to 2,576 on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATH NUMBER: The death toll in the United States stands at more than 315,000, up from around 300,000 at the start of the week.

QUOTE: “I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication. I know it’s not done a lot these days. But I’m responsible. … It’s a Herculean effort and we are not perfect. ” – General Gustave Perna, in charge of the distribution of coronavirus vaccines, in response to criticism of smaller allocations so far to states.

ICYMI: A arrest of publisher led to changes in access to courts in a county in North Carolina. Journalists must ask permission, but up to five will be allowed to watch the proceedings in Alamance County. Court staff had cited the virus for preventing journalists from entering. Tom Boney Jr. of The Alamance News was handcuffed when he objected on December 8.

ON THE HORIZON: Negotiators in Congress seem close to nail a nearly $ 1 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Members of the House stood for a vote which will take place no earlier than Sunday. The proposed package includes payments of $ 600 to individuals.

