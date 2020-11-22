Virus News: G-20 leaders pledge to make vaccines available

Here is what is happening on Sunday with the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and around the world:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

—Rulers of the world’s most powerful nations pledged to ensure affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines as they close Group of 20 summit. The two-day meeting, held virtually, focused on fighting the coronavirus and supporting the global economy as it suffers from a pandemic that has killed at least 1.38 million people. people and plunged millions more into poverty. The group vowed “to spare no effort to protect lives,” but did not directly address how it would provide the billions of dollars needed for the mass manufacture, purchase and delivery of vaccines across the country. world.

—Crowd at US Airports as People Travel on Thanksgiving the country’s leading infectious disease specialist worried. Dr Anthony Fauci told CBS “Face the Nation” that the infections that spread as people travel “are going to cause us even more problems than we currently are.” He says the new cases won’t emerge for weeks, but could strike at the worst time: during the December holiday season, as the weather gets colder.

“A potential date for the deployment of the first vaccine against the coronavirus has been set for December 12. The head of the U.S. effort to produce a vaccine said he hoped vaccinations could begin two days after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting on Dec. 10. to discuss Pfizer Inc.’s emergency use authorization application for the development of its vaccine.

THE NUMBERS: Cases of the virus are rife in most parts of the United States, but hospital resources are scattered. More Americans – more than 83,000 – are hospitalized for COVID-19 than at any other time in the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

DEATHS: The number of people dying from the virus across the country is also increasing at a grim rate. The average number of Americans dying from the virus each day over the past week is now 1,467, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s an increase of almost 50% from just two weeks ago. More than 256,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

The story continues

QUOTE: “A lot of people getting together without caring about the controls – no masks, no social distancing, often indoors – a lot of these things actually happen at night.” – Dr Mark Cullen, an infectious disease expert who recently retired from Stanford University, on a limited curfew enforced in many areas of California because the state is seeing a record number of coronavirus cases.

ICYMI: The lines for free COVID-19 testing stretch for blocks and hours in cities where people are feeling the double strain of the coronavirus outbreak and the approach of the holidays. But a growing number of pop-up clinics promise visitors instant results – at a cost. Some charge $ 150 or more for a seat in front of the queue. This has raised new concerns about who can afford rapid testing and whether inequality is “baked in” access.

ON THE HORIZON: Before a vaccine is allowed in the United States, it must be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, which requires a study of thousands of people. Normally, the approval process for a new vaccine can take about a decade. But the federal government uses various methods to dramatically speed up the process. Instead of the usual requirement of “substantial evidence” of safety and efficacy for approval, the FDA can release products on the market as long as their benefits are likely to outweigh their risks.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic