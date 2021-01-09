Virus collides with politics as German election year begins

BERLIN (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic collides with politics as Germany embarks on its vaccination campaign and one of the most unpredictable election years in the country’s history after World War II.

After months of relatively smooth handling of the pandemic, the center-left junior partner of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government is aiming for what he says has been a chaotic start to vaccinating the population.

Discord is probably a sign of the times to come. An electoral marathon in Germany begins in mid-March, when two of the six national elections scheduled for this year take place, and ends on September 26, when voters choose a new national parliament. Germany’s choices will help set the tone for Europe in the years to come.

Merkel, who has ruled Germany since 2005, plans to step down in the September elections. This is the first election since the inaugural postwar West Germany vote in 1949, in which no outgoing chancellor seeks another term.

Surveys have shown high approval rates for 66-year-old Merkel during the pandemic. She has taken a science-driven, security-focused approach that has helped her center-right party occupy a solid lead in the polls, although Germany has been fighting since the fall to bring the coronavirus under control.

“We can be happy in Germany and in Europe to have a Chancellor as experienced as Angela Merkel in this pandemic,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

But with the new year, the end of the Merkel era draws near. This week, the center-left Social Democratic Party, which only reluctantly entered a coalition with the longtime leader after the last German election, renewed frustration with the slow start of vaccinations to open political hostilities.

“It was always clear that the start of vaccinations would be when we saw the end of the tunnel,” party secretary general Lars Klingbeil said. “And now we see that we are in a much worse situation than other countries. We have ordered too little vaccine. There is hardly a prepared strategy.

The responsibility for this, he said, lies with Spahn, a rising star of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Merkel’s vice-chancellor and the Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor in this year’s federal election, reportedly sent Spahn a list of questions on vaccine-related issues.

Spahn dismissed the criticism, saying politicians need to learn from mistakes but Germany’s vaccination campaign is going according to expectations.

“It has been clear for weeks and months … that we would have too little vaccine at the start” because production capacities are still limited, he said, not because too few vaccines have been ordered. .

The health minister also noted that a deliberate decision has been made to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in nursing homes first and that this process is taking a relatively long time.

Germany had vaccinated nearly 477,000 people as of Friday, a week and a half after starting to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. That’s a better performance than in several European countries, but critics point to faster progress in the UK, US and Israel.

Some members of the ruling coalition and elsewhere accused the European Union of flouting the vaccine order. But Merkel insists that the EU taking the lead in ordering doses was and is the right thing to do.

Germany’s management of the public health emergency was a relative positive in Europe at the start of the pandemic. However, virus-related deaths have increased dramatically over the past two months, and the government this week extended and constricted the country’s second lockdown.

Spahn is a tempting target for political opponents not only as Minister of Health, but because it’s still unclear which center-right candidate will seek Merkel’s post – and he is a possible candidate.

His party chooses a new leader on January 16. This person will probably have the best chance of running for Chancellor. It is not known whether one of the three main candidates for the head of the CDU party – Friedrich Merz, a former rival of Merkel; Armin Laschet, more liberal state governor; and prominent lawmaker Norbert Roettgen – will be able to match Merkel’s general appeal. Spahn wishes to become Laschet’s assistant.

At some point thereafter, Merkel’s center-right bloc of CDU and her sister party in Bavaria, the Christian Social Union, will choose a candidate for chancellor.

Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder, the leader of the Christian Social Union, rose to stature during the pandemic as a staunch supporter of harsh shutdown measures, and is seen as another possible candidate to succeed Merkel. Or both parties could turn to someone other than their leaders.

The parties currently in the German government are traditionally the most important in the country. But the Social Democrats, who supplied three of Germany’s eight post-war chancellors, are very weak in the polls after being Merkel’s junior government partners for the four years of her tenure.

The party has less support in the polls than environmentalists Greens, who are expected to run for the chancellery for the first time this year but have yet to nominate a candidate.

The co-leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck, described the quarrels within the government coalition as “pathetic”.

“The (vaccination) strategy is correct, but its implementation is miserable,” he told German television station n-tv.

It remains to be seen how the polls evolve as the political battlefield takes shape in 2021.

Meanwhile, Merkel’s coalition risks regaining its lackluster pre-pandemic image, the result of persistent bickering. Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer assured reporters on Wednesday that “of course the government is fully functional” – the kind of statement that has become rare in recent months.