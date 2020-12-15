Virus Causes: How Lockdown Chaos Spread Covid-19 Across India

Railway officials also insist that trains were the safest way to get migrant workers home.

“India has been extremely successful in managing the spread of the disease compared to some of the materially most advanced countries in the world,” said DJ Narain, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways.

In all, the government organized 4,621 Shramik Specials, moving more than 6 million people. As they exited Indian cities, which were becoming hot spots, many returnees dragged the virus with them, but they kept coming. Surat, an industrial center, has seen more than half a million workers leave on trains.

“It was like the end of the world,” said Ram Singhasan, a banknote collector. “When you saw how many people were thronging outside, it seemed like the end of the world was approaching.”

A lock unlocks an exodus

At 8:00 p.m. on March 24, Mr. Modi flipped the lock switch. In a televised address, he ordered the whole nation to stay inside their homes for three weeks – starting at four o’clock.

The decision was pure Modi: sudden, dramatic and firm, as when he abruptly annihilated nearly 90% of India’s banknotes in 2016, an enlightened measure which he said was necessary to fight corruption, but which has proved to be economically devastating.

Prafulla and Rabindra Behera had just finished a dinner of rice, lentils and potatoes, their usual fare. They lived in squalid, bare rooms in the industrial area of ​​Surat, sleeping wall to wall on the floor with half a dozen other workers. A few minutes after Mr. Modi’s speech, they started receiving calls.

“Everyone was thinking the same thing: it will be over soon and we will pass the days one way or another,” Rabindra said.