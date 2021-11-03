Virginie turns red

Left vs left center

The moderate Democrats had a better night than the progressives.

Eric Adams became the mayor-elect of New York, easily winning the general election after relying on an anti-crime message to defeat more progressive candidates for the Democratic primary. In Buffalo, India, Walton, a socialist candidate for mayor, seems to be lagging behind the incumbent, Byron Brown, a more moderate Democrat who lost in the primary but ran as a written candidate.

In the Seattle mayoral race, Bruce Harrell, a Democrat who has called for more police funding, is first Lorena González, who supported cutting police budgets. And law and order Republican Ann Davison leads Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, a police “abolitionist” who describes herself in the race for city prosecutors.

The progressives had some victories yesterday. Michelle Wu, protégé of Senator Elizabeth Warren, will become Boston’s next mayor. Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Dearborn, Michigan, also elected progressive mayors. Larry Krasner, Progressive District Attorney for Philadelphia, easily reelected against a Republican challenger.

And Tucson largely exceeded a move to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour – another economic issue on which the progressive stance is popular nationally not only with Democratic voters, but also with many moderate and Republican voters.

Overall, however, progressives find it difficult to turn their militant energy into many electoral victories. They’ve won political mandates in deep blue places like they did last night, but very few in districts or swing states.

More election results

New York City: Alvin bragg will become Manhattan’s first black district attorney, inheriting an investigation into the Trump family business. Shahana Hanif, from Brooklyn, is the first Muslim woman elected to city council.