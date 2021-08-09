Virginie clashes with Confederate names on the side streets

McLEAN, Va. (AP) – Beau Fitzpatrick, a Mottrom Drive resident, was surprised to live on a street named after a Confederate soldier.

“Really? I always assumed it was named after an apple or apple juice,” he said, referring to the Mott’s brand of apple products.

In fact, McLean Street, Virginia, not far from the nation’s capital, is named after Mottrom Dulany Ball, a Fairfax cavalry captain who was one of the first Confederate officers captured during the Civil War. He became a Republican after the war and later a founding father of Alaska.

Mottrom Drive is one of dozens of side streets identified last year by a Fairfax County commission tasked with unearthing forgotten Confederation names. Northern Virginia, which saw some of the greatest battles of the Civil War and for decades was an indisputable part of the South, is now one of the wealthiest parts of the country with increasingly weaker ties. with its southern roots.

As such, it was faster than other places in the South to shed the Confederate names and memorials that dominated the area. A database maintained by the Southern Poverty Law Center shows nearly 2,300 Confederation-related roads, schools and landmarks in 23 states. In recent years, less than 400 have been abolished or renamed.

In northern Virginia, the trend started in 2017, several years before the last wave of name changes. The former JEB Stuart High School in Fairfax County – named after the Confederate General – is now called Justice High.

The counties of Fairfax and Loudoun also continue to seek to change the names of the main highways that cross their territory. In Fairfax, the effort is focused on the Lee Highway and the Lee-Jackson Highway, which are named after Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Loudoun County has solicited the public for new names for John Mosby Highway, named after a Confederate cavalry commander who led raids in northern Virginia, as well as Harry Byrd Highway, named after a man 20th century policy that led the state’s campaign of massive resistance against federal demands to break up public schools.

But the counties take a different approach to the area’s many side streets that also bear Confederate names, both well known and long forgotten.

Fairfax leaves it up to residents to request a name change on streets identified by its history commission. So far, not a single street has presented such a petition.

Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said he did not view inaction as Confederation approval.

“We have raised awareness of where these streets are, and we are leaving it to the petition process” to enable those who are motivated to push for change, he said.

He said he suspected a majority of county residents oppose the naming of streets for members of the Confederacy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean wanting to change your own street name. He admitted it was complicated to do, requiring changing the dishes deposited with the county and a whole slew of change of address notifications a resident has to make to all the banks, businesses and utilities they are dealing with. go about their daily business.

The neighboring county of Loudoun, meanwhile, does not leave the decision to its residents. Employees in Loudoun County have identified a smaller number of side streets, less than a dozen, that are linked to Confederation.

A formal vote on whether to change the names is slated for September, but at a meeting this month, a majority of the board members made it clear that they intended to change all of the names. names. Indeed, they fired county staff to find out how much it would cost to do even more extensive research to identify even more streets that could possibly carry a confederate or segregationist connection that has so far gone undetected.

Koran Saines, a county supervisor who supports name changes, said the problem was simple.

“You are part of Confederation, you should not be recognized with the honor of a street name. I’m sorry to tell you. If Confederation had what it wanted, three of us wouldn’t be sitting here, ”Saines, one of three African-American members of the oversight board, said in a July 6 meeting.

On Early Avenue in western Loudoun County, longtime resident Bertie Jones is not happy with the change.

“I think it’s a bull pitcher,” said Jones, who has lived on the streets since 1965.

Jones said she knew her street was named after Confederate General Jubal Early, who campaigned across Union territory in 1864 demanding ransoms from towns to avoid burning them down and threatening the capital. national. But that doesn’t particularly bother her.

“Does this mean that everyone with the surname Early is going to have to change their name?” It just creates more divisions than anything else, ”she said.

And back in Fairfax County, Fitzpatrick said he saw no need to rename Mottrom Drive. He said he understood the rationale for changing major highways named after prominent Confederate figures, but saw no point in erasing an already forgotten figure from a rarely traveled side street.

“I feel like there is a happy medium,” he said.