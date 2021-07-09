Violence is a threat that Haitians know. The Covid is something new.
Haiti, the only country in the Americas without a Covid-19 vaccination campaign, is also the country with one of the most dysfunctional health systems in the world.
Even as Haitians struggle to understand a changing political crisis following the assassination of the president of the nation and worry about an upsurge in violence in the streets, a pandemic looms essentially unknown.
The country of 11 million people has yet to receive its first doses of the Covax vaccine sharing program, making it one of the few places that has not launched a vaccination campaign.
Never having fully recovered from the 2010 earthquake that destroyed the Ministry of Health building and 50 health care centers, Haiti has long depended on billions of dollars in foreign aid and the work of non-governmental organizations to provide basic services.
But even before President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination this week, violence posed a growing challenge to those working to provide aid. Humanitarian groups have become prime targets and, last month, Médecins Sans Frontières evacuated some of its staff and closed an emergency center in Haiti after gangs attacked it.
The dozens of armed gangs that control more than a third of the capital have also killed hundreds and pushed thousands to flee their homes over the past year.
International organizations and humanitarian groups warn that the assassination threatens to worsen a crisis that has been developing for more than a year, since Moise’s decision to stay in power after opponents said his tenure had expired essentially crippled the government.
In the first two weeks of June, according to UNICEF, 8,500 women and children fled their homes to escape violence. “Each time, the clashes between armed groups are more violent, and each time more women and children are forced to flee their homes,” said Bruno Maes, representative of UNICEF in Haiti, in A declaration at the time.
“Since the start of this year, insecurity has intensified. But the capital is now facing an urban guerrilla war, with thousands of children and women caught in the crossfire, ”added Maes. “The displaced families I spoke to have lost everything and are in urgent need of clean water, food, personal hygiene items, mattresses, blankets and clothing.
Less than three weeks after Mr. Maes made the remarks, the president was shot.
In this context, the pandemic many in the country viewed the pandemic as an abstraction. But there are indications that the coronavirus is much more widespread than what is officially reported.
The neighboring Dominican Republic, which has roughly the same population size, has reported more than 330,000 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths. Haiti has recorded 19,000 cases and 467 deaths – but hospitals have reported struggling in recent weeks to find enough oxygen for an increase in the number of patients.
The Rev. Richard Frechette, doctor at Saint-Luc Hospital in Port-au-Prince, told humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief that he begged the gang leaders to allow the delivery of essential supplies, including oxygen.
“If the streets turn into looting and riots, we won’t be able to get oxygen,” he said. “It always happens when there is instability.”
Haiti is expected to receive around six million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the United States, but it is not known when they could be delivered.
Source link