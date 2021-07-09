Violence is a threat that Haitians know. The Covid is something new.

Haiti, the only country in the Americas without a Covid-19 vaccination campaign, is also the country with one of the most dysfunctional health systems in the world.

Even as Haitians struggle to understand a changing political crisis following the assassination of the president of the nation and worry about an upsurge in violence in the streets, a pandemic looms essentially unknown.

The country of 11 million people has yet to receive its first doses of the Covax vaccine sharing program, making it one of the few places that has not launched a vaccination campaign.

Never having fully recovered from the 2010 earthquake that destroyed the Ministry of Health building and 50 health care centers, Haiti has long depended on billions of dollars in foreign aid and the work of non-governmental organizations to provide basic services.