Violence in northeast Nigeria forces 65,000 to flee, aid workers targeted by armed groups

“Up to 65,000 Nigerians are on the move following a series of attacks by armed groups on the town of Damasak in Borno State, northeast Nigeria,” United Nations Agency for the refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva. “Initial reports indicate that eight people have been killed and a dozen injured.”

Echoing these concerns, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported several incidents in the city since Sunday April 11.

“Humanitarian resources have been targeted, including the destruction of at least five NGO offices and several NGO vehicles, a mobile storage unit, water tanks, a health outpost and a stabilization center. of nutrition, ”said OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke.

Civilian targets

Armed non-state actors “were also carrying out door-to-door searches, apparently looking for civilians identified as humanitarian workers,” he said.

This despite the fact that aid operations and humanitarian facilities were “a lifeline for the people of northeastern Nigeria who depend on aid for survival.”

According to OCHA, the attacks will affect support for nearly 9,000 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community, who are receiving humanitarian assistance and protection.

Repeated attacks

In the last attack reported on Wednesday – the third in seven days – UNHCRMr. Baloch explained that “up to 80 percent of the city’s population – which also includes the local community and internally displaced people – had been forced to flee.

The attackers looted and set fire to private homes, aid agency warehouses, a police station, a clinic and UNHCR facilities.

Describing the situation as “extremely critical”, Mr. Laerke of OCHA insisted that if the attacks continue, “it will be impossible for us, perhaps for longer periods, to provide assistance to the people. who desperately need it ”- comments UNHCR noted that its staff had moved out of Damasak, temporarily, this week.

Civilians fleeing the violence include Nigerians and Nigerian nationals, Baloch said, explaining that they had headed to the capital of Borno state, Maiduguri and the town of Geidam in neighboring state of Yobe. Others have entered the Diffa region in Niger.

Years in the making

Years of insecurity and insurgency in northeast Nigeria have created a massive humanitarian emergency in the Lake Chad Basin.

To date, it has uprooted some 3.3 million people. “Over 300,000 are Nigerian refugees, over 50% of them are hosted in Niger and the Diffa region – where these refugees, where thousands of refugees are now arriving from Nigeria, are already hosting a quarter (of ) million refugees from Nigeria. Mr. Baloch said.