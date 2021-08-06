Violence in Mali threatens country’s survival, warns UN human rights expert

At the end of an 11-day official visit, Alioune Tine recount stories of increasing extrajudicial executions, kidnappings of civilians and gang rapes, claiming that “the serious and continuing deterioration of the security situation has passed a critical threshold”.

“A weakened and powerless state finds it difficult to assume its own role of protecting civilians in the face of armed groups that swarm across the country,” he said.

‘Act of faith’

The UN expert indicated that some Malians expressed serious doubts about the political will of the authorities to guarantee the safety of civilians, especially in the regions most affected by the conflicts.

“This absolutely needs to change,” said Tine, stressing the need for a “national leap of faith and unwavering commitment” from the authorities, as well as the active support of their partners to “restore the authority of the State and ensure the protection of civilian populations ”.

Security deterioration

He expressed grave concern at the failure of state security institutions, which resulted in all-out attacks on civilians by armed extremists such as Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin, the Islamic State of the Great Sahara and others consolidating their control. over parts of the north and center of the country.

In addition, these groups are also spreading in the southern regions, while community violence increases in central Mali.

Civilians in Gao, Menaka and Timbuktu in the north; Bandiagara, Douentza, Mopti and Ségou in the center; and Koutiala, San and Sikasso in the south suffered basic human rights violations and lost their lives.

As the respect for human rights deteriorates in a context of widespread impunity for perpetrators, the UN expert urged the authorities to give this “troubling issue … top priority”.

Lack of protection

Between April 1 and June 30, the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), have documented at least 43 extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions committed by the Malian Defense and Security Forces.

“It is disturbing that civilian populations are also subjected to violence by the Malian defense and security forces supposed to protect them”Said the UN expert.

And 258 rights violations were committed by militias and armed groups in the first seven months of this year, equivalent to 88% of the total number of reported incidents for all of 2020.

MINUSMA / Gema Cortés Menaka, in northeastern Mali, is experiencing growing insecurity due to attacks from terrorist and other armed groups.

Kidnappings and violence

Kidnappings have also increased dramatically, with 435 documented in the first six months of this year, five times more than in 2019.

While the perpetrators are mainly community armed groups and militias in central Mali, kidnappings have also been carried out by other armed groups.

Gang rape and other violence against women are also on the rise, just like the attacks on the so-called slaves, a question that the independent expert Underline last month.

Confront the authorities

Mr. Tine declared that he had expressed his concerns to the Malian government: “I therefore call on the Malian authorities to respect their commitments,” he declared. “This will help to reassure and restore confidence in state institutions by the civilian population and many interlocutors.”

The UN expert also met high-level officials, including the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Illegal” detention

Mali has experienced two military coups in the past year, which have clouded efforts to restore an elected democratic government. The transitional authorities have pledged to respect a timetable which foresees elections in February.

“I was able to meet former President Bah N’Daw and former Prime Minister Moctar Ouane who are still under house arrest,” he declared and discussed with the Malian authorities “the illegal nature of this situation and of the need to put an end to it as quickly as possible. as possible “.

“We have taken note of the concrete measures taken by the Malian authorities with a view to their imminent release,” he added.

Investigation

Regarding the death of the detainee who tried to assassinate Colonel Assimi Goïta, president of the transition, the UN expert asked the authorities to open a “thorough, rapid and impartial investigation in accordance with the relevant international obligations of Mali in human rights ”.