Violence erupts during Paris protest against police brutality – Times of India
PARIS: Launch of dozens of hooded anarchists projectiles at riot police, smashed shop windows, set cars on fire and set fire to barricades during a demonstration on Saturday in the French capital against police violence. Police responded with bursts of tear gas.
Thousands of people had started to march peacefully Paris when clashes broke out between the police and the pockets of protesters, most of them dressed in black and with their faces covered. Some have used hammers to break the paving stones.
Protesters denounced police brutality and the president Emmanuel MacronPolice security policy plans that protesters say would restrict civil liberties.
They waved banners on which one could read “France, land of police rightsAnd “Withdrawal of the security law”.
Paris police said some 500 “thugs” – which translates to thugs or rioters – infiltrated the protest, according to BFM TV. Twenty-two arrests had been made, the force added.
France was hit by a wave of street protests after the government presented parliament with a security bill aimed at increasing its surveillance tools and restricting the rights to broadcast images of police officers in the media and online.
The bill was part of Macron’s drive to toughen law and order ahead of the 2022 election. His government has also said police need to be better protected against online hate.
But the bill provoked a public reaction.
The beating of a black man, music producer Michel Zecler, by several police officers at the end of November intensified the anger. The incident came to light after footage from closed-circuit television and cell phones was broadcast online. In a U-turn earlier this week, Macron’s ruling party said it would rewrite the article that restricts the right to broadcast footage of police officers. But many opponents say that is not enough.
“We are moving towards an increasingly significant limitation of freedoms. There is no justification,” said Paris resident Karine Shebabo
Another protester, Xavier Molenat, said: “France has this habit of restricting freedoms while preaching their importance to others.”
As darkness fell, live television footage showed a group of anarchists ransacking a bank branch, throwing piles of documents into a blazing fire on the sidewalk outside.
There have been peaceful protests in Marseille, Lyon, Rennes and other major cities.
