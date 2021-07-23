Violence casts a shadow over post-apartheid democratic gains in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, Jul 23 (IPS) – Twenty-seven years after South Africa’s first democratic elections, the country finds itself reflecting on the catalysts of a week of looting and destruction of property that has done more 200 deaths and US $ 1.3 billion in damage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the weeklong riots earlier this month as an insurgency failure.

Immediately before the violence, former President Jacob Zuma surrendered to prison authorities to begin serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to appear before the National Capture Commission. The commission is investigating widespread corruption in the country.

While there is an apparent link between the former president’s imprisonment and the looting, most analysts agree that several factors led to what has been described as a perfect storm. Among these many explanations, analysts stressed that this is a country left ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has contributed to an increase in unemployment, endemic poverty that has persisted since 1994, the inability to the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to unite its factions and entrenched racial and ethnic divisions.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has scheduled hearings on the matter. He says he considers “the events which led to violent incidents in different provinces, as well as the resulting consequences, to be complex and multifaceted”.

The SAHRC also said it noted tensions that have erupted within and between particular communities – from Phoenix to Durban, KwaZulu Natal, where communities have taken up arms against the looters, to Alexandra, popularly known as Alex. , in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Alex is an area where tensions and dissatisfaction have been going up for many years. The region, which had been inhabited since before the infamous 1913 Land Law, which removed land ownership from all blacks in the country, was a major site of resistance during apartheid. Its post-apartheid history has been one of many broken promises, sloppy service delivery, and allegedly corrupt practices in the Alexandra Renewal Project.

Write for GroundUp, Masego Mafata says Alex activists say nothing has changed after a protest in the region in 2019.

“As Alexandra is seized with looting and mass protests this week, a report by the Ombudsman and the SAHRC following the devastating protests of 2019 revealed continued failures of the city of Johannesburg and the provincial government of Gauteng. While the recent protests are believed to be linked to the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma, the joint report suggests that the community of Alexandra is a powder keg for public unrest.

Economic difficulties and income inequalities, exacerbated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, are considered to be one of the main causes of dissatisfaction in the country.

In the recently published International Journal for Health Equity, Chijioke O Nwosu and Adeola Oyenubi say, “Nationwide lockdowns have resulted in loss of income for individuals and businesses, with vulnerable populations (low income, people in informal and precarious employment, etc.) being more likely to be affected. “

South African Trade Union Congress spokesperson Sizwe Pamla also highlighted the multiple reasons for the riots and looting.

“While the current events were sparked by political turmoil and frustration following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, it is now clear that criminal elements have conveniently hijacked this issue and are using it to loot, ”Pamla said.

“It is also a reminder that the problem of unemployment and poverty is real in South Africa. COSATU has long argued that unemployment is a time bomb that will explode in the face of policy makers and decision makers.

For individuals like Georgio da Silva, owner of an auto repair shop in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, xenophobia also appears strongly across the contributing factors. He and others in the region have experience in defending themselves and their businesses against xenophobic attacks.

Georgio da Silva, owner of an auto repair shop, saved his business in an area vulnerable to xenophobic attacks.

Immediately after Zuma surrendered to Estcourt Prison and violent attacks began, Da Silva told IPS that he managed to close his workshop but their property was damaged. He later realized that xenophobia was only one of the motivating factors.

It is imperative that the complex mix of factors contributing to this “perfect storm” of anarchy and insurgency be considered to avoid future events – political tensions within the ruling party must also be taken into account.

The bitter factional battle within the ANC resulted in Ramaphosa’s display of weak leadership. Barely recovered from a week of violence, South Africans were left confused as even members of his cabinet could not agree on the cause of the unrest.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he had not received any intelligence reports about the unrest from State Security Agency Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, which she disputes .

Defense and Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula contradicted Ramaphosa saying the unrest was not part of a failed insurgency. She had since backed out on that statement.

Policy analyst, author, research director at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Thinking and professor emeritus at the University of the Witwatersrand, Susan Booysen, told IPS that “the signature of factionalism in the ANC is imprinted all over the recent unrest in the country. While not completely the root cause of the unrest, factionalism can be seen as the basic trigger that, when activated, set off the series of events. Clearly, a faction of the ruling party was ready to participate in inciting this kind of behavior as a means of “revenge” in the overly politicized atmosphere that currently reigns in the country.

Professor Steven Friedman, research professor in the Faculty of Humanities, Department of Politics, University of Johannesburg, says his “reading of violence is that factional politics were important but not necessarily in the obvious way.”

While the violence was provoked in reaction to Zuma’s imprisonment, which gave him a factional orientation, he doubted the ferocity of the violence in KZN if it were simply to support him as the leader of the KZN. ‘an ANC faction.

“My view is that members of the political and economic networks, who are part of the faction that supports Zuma, became convinced that the balance of power had shifted and that their networks were now in danger of being shut down. This would have ended their political and economic influence, so they reacted by unleashing violence to protect their networks, ”says Friedman.

What needs to be done in the aftermath of this disaster is for South Africa to address the glaring problems that made this possible. These include appalling economic inequalities and a society plagued by endemic violence that is the legacy of apartheid and colonialism. The country has democratic foundations, including a widely hailed constitution needed to build a better society.

South Africans have the capacity to face these challenges and build a country that fully exploits its potential as a prosperous nation where there are equal opportunities for all.

– Kevin humphrey was an activist during the struggle against apartheid and is a freelance writer and editor.

