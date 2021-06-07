Villages Empty, Armed Civilian Groups Rise in Eastern Myanmar

There is no one left in the village of Mi Meh.

After the military started indiscriminate airstrikes and bombing their commune of Demoso in Southeast Myanmar’s Kayah State, also known as Karenni, everyone fled into the jungle.

With only the clothes on their backs and a small tarp to cover the ground, Mi Meh and the others from her village set up camp. When Al Jazeera spoke to her on May 27, she was running out of food and water, her clothes were soaked from heavy rain, and she had not washed for over a week.

But Mi Meh’s biggest concern was her safety. “The jets often fly overhead,” she said. “We have a lot of women and children here… I really worry because [the military] has no humanity. They can kill us at any time.

Al Jazeera used a pseudonym for Mi Meh, who, like several interviewees for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity as the military continues to arrest and kill those who criticize or oppose him.

Mi Meh township is one of many neighborhoods in Kayah and neighboring Shan State where residents have recently been forced to flee. According to UN estimates, between 85,000 and 100,000 people from Demoso, Loikaw and Hpruso townships in Kayah state and Pekon and Hsiseng in Shan state fled their homes within 10 days. followed on May 21, when fighting broke out between the Tatmadaw, while the Myanmar military is known, and a civilian resistance group calling itself the Karenni People’s Defense Force (KPDF).

The KPDF is one of dozens of civilian defense forces to emerge since late March, while decades-long conflicts between armed ethnic organizations and the Tatmadaw have also resumed. In the first two months after the February 1 military coup, millions of people took to the streets to demand a return to civilian rule, but the Tatmadaw’s continued use of terror – she has so far killed 849 civilians and arrested more than 5,800 – has pushed a growing number of people into armed resistance.

“Since the forces of the Burmese regime [Tatmadaw] uproot and arbitrarily murder innocent civilians, there is no choice for people but to defend themselves by any means they can get, ”a local community leader in Kayah told Al Jazeera. “They [civilian defence forces] do not have the firepower like the forces of the Burmese regime… but they do have the will and the determination to resist evil.

Joining forces

The Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRPH), made up of lawmakers dismissed by the coup, approved the people’s right to self-defense on March 14. On May 5, the national unity government appointed by the CRPH, which heads a shadow government in opposition to the military, announced the formation of a National People’s Defense Force, a step towards a federal army that would unite the country’s disparate ethnic armed organizations and other resistance groups.

Kayah’s civilian fighters are not part of this People’s Defense Force but have, since June 2, joined local armed groups to form the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF).

Largely armed with homemade hunting rifles, the Karenni fighters are the latest to emerge as a civil defense force against an army which the Stockholm Peace Institute has said purchased $ 2.4 billion worth of weapons over the course of the past 10 years, mainly from China and Russia. Both before and after the coup, the Tatmadaw did not hesitate to use these weapons against civilians, especially in areas of armed resistance.

A member of the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) manufactures a homemade weapon for use in the fight against the security forces near Demoso in Kayah state on June 4, 2021 [Stringer/AFP]

“The military has been violating human rights for many years, but now it’s more often and more evident… [violations] happen every day, ”said Khu Te Bu of the National Progressive Karenni Party and deputy interior minister of the national unity government.

On June 2, the KNPP made an urgent appeal to the Tatmadaw to stop attacks and threats against aid workers and civilians and to open blocked roads so that food and supplies can enter the area. ‘State. He also called on the UN, international governments and humanitarian organizations to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the displaced people and to hold the Tatmadaw accountable for its actions.

Patterns of violence in Tatmadaw seen since the coup reflect decades of human rights violations that the Karenni, as well as other ethnic minorities in Myanmar, have suffered at the hands of the Tatmadaw, who systematically prey on civilians. in areas where ethnic armed organizations fought for self-determination and equal rights. In Kayah, tens of thousands of people were forced to settle in resettlement sites or flee into the forest or cross the border to Thailand, mainly in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Since May 21, we have been reliving violations like those committed by the military in the past,” Banya Kun Aung of the Karenni Human Rights Organization told Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera’s calls for the military spokesperson to comment on human rights violations and attacks on civilians in Kayah since May 21 have gone unanswered.

Churches attacked

Recent fighting in Kayah erupted on May 21, when Tatmadaw’s troops opened fire in residential areas in Demoso and arrested 13 people. The KPDF, sometimes backed by local armed groups, has since razed police stations, ambushed approaching troops and launched shootings.

This photo by local media group Kantarawaddy Times taken and published on May 24, 2021 shows a damaged church in which four people were killed in army shelling [Kantarawaddy Times via AFP]

The Tatmadaw responded with continued air and ground attacks against civilian areas.

“They shoot everyone they see,” said Banya Kun Aung of the Karenni Human Rights Organization. “Civilians have become hostages because of the political crisis. “

The KPDF claims to have killed more than 120 Tatmadaw members, according to local Al Jazeera media tally. Meanwhile, Yangon-based news site The Irrawaddy reported that at least eight civilian fighters and 23 civilians were killed in Kayah and neighboring Shan State townships between May 21 and May 31. .

Civilian casualties included a young man shot in the head with his hands tied behind his back on May 24 in Loikaw Township and a 14-year-old boy shot dead in Loikaw Township on May 27, the last of more than 73 children to be killed by security forces, according to the national unity government.

Churches have been attacked on several occasions in the predominantly Christian area. On May 24, four people were kill and at least eight injured when heavy artillery struck a Catholic church in Loikaw Township where more than 300 villagers had taken refuge.

A local community leader told Al Jazeera that on May 29, Tatmadaw’s forces attacked a Catholic seminary in Loikaw where more than 1,300 civilians were sheltering, killed a volunteer cook and ate the food he had. prepared. On the same day, according to the community leader, the Tatmadaw raided and looted a Catholic parish house and a convent in Demoso. On June 6, a Catholic church in Demoso called the Queen of Peace, which had hoisted a white peace flag, was damaged by artillery fire. “If churches are no longer safe for people to find shelter and protection, where can we find safer places? asked the head of the community.

The Tatmadaw justified its attacks on temples, churches and government buildings by claiming that the facilities housed “local rebels”.

Humanitarian access has been hampered by insecurity, roadblocks, landmine risks and lengthy or unclear approval processes, according to the UN.

Local media reported that the Tatmadaw cut off access to Kayah State from Shan State as well as road access to Loikaw, the capital of Kayah State.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing met with ASEAN diplomats as well as the head of the Red Cross last week [Myanmar Ministry of Information via EPA]

“Shooting all day”

On June 3, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross met with Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing to express his concerns about the current humanitarian situation in Myanmar and “strengthen ongoing efforts to ensure space for neutral and impartial humanitarian action.

In Kayah, the Tatmadaw continuously attacked and threatened aid workers trying to help the displaced during the recent clashes.

On May 26, security forces shot dead two young people delivering food from a church to displaced people in Demoso commune and arrested three volunteers returning from assistance there. The next day, a young volunteer from the Free Burma Rangers, a Christian humanitarian group, was shot dead in Demoso township while trying to help civilians.

A representative of the Karenni National Women’s Organization (KNWO), a Kayah-based civil society organization monitoring the crisis, told Al Jazeera that Kayah’s mountainous terrain also poses a challenge to the delivery of aid. “Seen from above, it looks like [displacement sites] are close to each other, but one place and another are far apart; you might even have to cross mountains, ”she said.

As in other parts of the country that have seen mass displacement since the coup, she said food insecurity was increasing. On May 27, military snipers shot dead two young men in Demoso township who were returning to their villages to buy rice. “[People] are afraid to go back to their homes to take necessities because they don’t know where the soldiers might be hiding or pointing their guns, ”she told Al Jazeera.

Thousands of people fled to the jungle to escape the fighting [Stringer/AFP]

People trapped in towns and villages, including the elderly and disabled, also find it difficult to feed themselves, as curfews and ongoing violence leave them fearful of leaving their homes. “We quickly buy food… Apart from that, we don’t dare go out… because [Tatmadaw] snipers can shoot us at any time, ”a woman from Loikaw said on condition of anonymity. “I hear the sound of gunfire all day.”

The generals’ forces, she said, are also raiding homes for food and valuables, following patterns seen in other parts of the country. “They entered the houses and took everything including rice, oil and salt… They took what they wanted and destroyed the houses,” the woman said.

As the rainy season approaches, aid groups warn there could be more severe food shortages if farmers in conflict areas are unable to plant their crops, and health problems are also increasing.

Inadequate shelter and hygiene facilities make populations vulnerable to malaria and diarrheal diseases, while access to medicines and health services remains severely lacking. “There are only a few nurses among the displaced people, but they themselves are also displaced,” the KNWO representative told Al Jazeera. Compounding these problems, local aid groups are strapped for funds. “We only have local donors who can give small amounts… we don’t know how long we can last,” she said.