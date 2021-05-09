Village caught in Czech-Russian spy case just wants things to stop blowing up
VLACHOVICE-VRBETICE, Czech Republic – For nearly a century, local residents marveled at the strange comings and goings of a closed camp, surrounded by barbed wire and dotted with prohibition signs on the outskirts of their village.
The armies of Czechoslovakia, Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, and the Czech Republic have all used the 840-acre property over the decades, deterring intruders with guard dogs and armed patrols.
When the professional soldiers withdrew in 2006, covert activities became even more obscure. Dozens of weapons depots hidden among the trees were taken over by arms dealers, a missile fuel reprocessing company and other private companies.
Then, in October 2014, came the biggest mystery of all.
A huge explosion ripped through Deposit # 16, throwing farmers in nearby fields to the ground and sending dangerous debris raining down on the surrounding area.
The explosion set the stage for an international spy thriller that now further undermines Russia’s relations with the West: Who was behind the explosion, who killed two Czech workers, and what was the motive?
The astonishing statement sparked a diplomatic row that has led to the deportation in recent weeks of nearly 100 people. Russian and Czech diplomats of Prague and Moscow and pushed relations between the two countries to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War.
The villagers, more focused on local land values than geopolitics, just want things to stop exploding.
Holding a piece of shrapnel that landed in his backyard in 2014, Vojtech Simonik said he “felt no relief, only shock and astonishment” when he watched the Czech Prime Minister speak on television about the role of Russia.
The ad “created a real buzz here,” said Simonik, who worked for a time at the camp dismantling artillery shells. “After seven years of silence, all the arguments resume.”
The fenced property in which the explosions took place loops around the edge of two adjacent small villages with around 1,500 residents – Vlachovice (pronounced VLAKH-o-vee-tseh), the largest settlement, and Vrbetice (pronounced VR-byet-tee -tseh), a few houses and a side road leading to the main entrance of the old military camp.
The mayor of Vlachovice, Zdenek Hovezak, said he had long wanted to know what was going on in the camp, but it came to nothing as everyone working there, including the villagers hired to clean up and perform other tasks, had to sign agreements swearing them to secrecy.
“I had no idea that there was such a large amount of explosives so close to our village,” said Hovezak, who had just been elected and was about to take office when the explosion of October has occurred.
The Military Technical Institute, a state entity that has managed the site since the Czech army’s withdrawal, says it is now considering what to do with the property, but insists it will no longer be used. to store explosive materials for the military or the private sector. companies.
Rostislav Kassa, a local builder, said he doesn’t really care whether Russia was to blame for blowing up the place – although he firmly believes so – but he’s upset the Czech authorities have ignored his efforts to sound the alarm bells years before the explosions.
Troubled by reports that a rocket fuel company had rented space at the camp, he started a petition in 2009 to warn of a potential environmental disaster. Most residents signed it, he said, but his complaints to the Defense Ministry went unheeded.
“It doesn’t matter who blew it up,” he said. “The main problem is that our government is allowing this to happen.” Its own theory is that Russia wanted to cut off the supply of rocket fuel to NATO forces, and not, as is widely believed, to detonate weapons destined for Ukraine.
Ales Lysacek, the village volunteer fire chief, recalled being called to the camp that day in October 2014 after a fire broke out there. Police officers guarding the entrance ordered him to return, and a few minutes later, after a series of small explosions, a gigantic explosion sent a shock wave that knocked him and his men down.
“We had no idea what was in all of the repositories,” Lysacek said. No one had ever thought of informing local firefighters of the potential danger. Authorities later assured the villagers that the blasts had been an accident but, said Lysacek, “no one here really believed them.”
After the 2014 explosions, it took six years for pyrotechnics experts to search the camp and the village lands around it for unexploded ordnance and other dangerous debris.
The laborious clean-up operation, during which roads were often closed and villagers repeatedly evacuated from their homes for security reasons, ended last October.
Mr Hovezak, the mayor, was amazed, like most of the villagers, to hear Prime Minister Andrej Babis say last month at a press conference late at night that the massive explosion of 2014 on their doorstep was the work of the Russian military intelligence agency, known as GRU
“I was completely in shock,” the mayor said. “No one here ever imagined that Russian agents could be involved.”
The fact that they were, at least according to a survey carried out for years by the Czech police and security services, only prompted more questions about what was really going on in the camp and the suspicions among locals for only telling them half the story.
Mr Simonik, who found the shell fragment in his yard, said he was not fully convinced that Russia was to blame, but that he never believed the explosion was than an accident either. “I really think he didn’t explode on his own,” he said. “It was triggered by someone.”
Who it might be is a question that has reopened old cracks across the country over the past and present role of Russia, whose troops invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968 to depose its reformist Communist leadership, but is still credited by some Czechs for defeating Nazi Germany.
“The older generation remembers how the Russians freed us from Hitler, while others remember 1968 when they invaded us,” said Ladislav Obadal, deputy mayor of Vlachovice. “But right now hardly anyone has a nice word for the Russians.”
Except, that is, for President Milos Zeman, a frequent visitor to Moscow, who has been on television recently to contradict the government’s account of the explosions. The explosions, he said, could have been an accident – sabotage by Russian spies was just one of two plausible theories.
Zeman’s statement sparked protests in Prague among Czechs who have long regarded him as far too friend of Russia. It was also greeted with fury among residents of Vlachovice-Vrbetice who believe Moscow should compensate villages for all physical and psychological damage caused, a demand the mayor said he supports if Russia’s role is proven.
Jaroslav Kassa, 70, the father of the local builder who said his disaster warnings were ignored, has no doubts the Kremlin is to blame.
“Of course the Russians did,” Kassa said, noting that the Russian military would have detailed plans for the sprawling facility from the time the Soviet military used it after the invasion. from 1968.
His opinions led to arguments with his neighbor, Jozef Svehlak, 74. Mr Svehlak recalled how he knew and loved a former Soviet commander at the camp and said he had never heard of Russian spies in the area, only Western spies in the 1970s during the Cold War.
Half a century later, the fact that spies are roaming again is a measure of how Cold War suspicions are brewing in this remote eastern corner of the Czech Republic.
“It’s fun watching James Bond in movies,” said another son of Mr. Kassa, Jaroslav. “But we don’t want him to be hiding behind our hill.”
