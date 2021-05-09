Village caught in Czech-Russian spy case just wants things to stop blowing up

VLACHOVICE-VRBETICE, Czech Republic – For nearly a century, local residents marveled at the strange comings and goings of a closed camp, surrounded by barbed wire and dotted with prohibition signs on the outskirts of their village.

The armies of Czechoslovakia, Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, and the Czech Republic have all used the 840-acre property over the decades, deterring intruders with guard dogs and armed patrols.

When the professional soldiers withdrew in 2006, covert activities became even more obscure. Dozens of weapons depots hidden among the trees were taken over by arms dealers, a missile fuel reprocessing company and other private companies.

Then, in October 2014, came the biggest mystery of all.

A huge explosion ripped through Deposit # 16, throwing farmers in nearby fields to the ground and sending dangerous debris raining down on the surrounding area.