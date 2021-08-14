Viewpoint: Why Twitter got it wrong in Nigeria

A woman in Nigeria watches Twitter on a cell phone – file photo

In our series of letters from African writers, Nigerian journalist and novelist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani examines the power of Twitter and the measures taken by the Nigerian government to curb it.

Short gray line of presentation

It’s been two months since the Nigerian government banned Twitter after the tech giant deleted a post from President Muhammadu Buhari for breaking its abusive language rules.

Despite the global outrage that followed, including the strong words of condemnation from the country’s top foreign diplomats, the government has remained adamant.

However, he announced on Wednesday that he was finalizing a deal with Twitter and that the ban would be lifted in a matter of days or weeks.

Many Nigerians angered by the Twitter ban

Much of the comments that followed at the time focused on the negative impact of the ban on free speech and the economy.

Many Nigerians are using the platform to amplify their grievances against the government and to reach more customers for their businesses.

But Twitter’s decision to suppress President Buhari’s post – in which he threatened violence against a separatist movement – was misguided. It has also become a topic of debate in other parts of the world, including India.

The private US-owned company appeared to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign African state without enough background knowledge to understand the consequences of its actions.

Neo-colonialism

At the time, Twitter said the post was breaking its rules.

The company has the right to enforce its regulations, but Mr Buhari’s message was an official communication from the Nigerian president to his people, tweeted from a government account.

The same message was also broadcast on other media platforms across the country.

Is it fair that a private American company should have the power to edit, without authorization, the official communication of a democratically elected president of an African country? It doesn’t get more neo-colonial than that.

President Muhammadu Buhari, 78, has been in office since 2015

Nigerians have a right to be aware of their leader’s plans and strategies, no matter how reckless their choice of words may be. They have a right to know even if he is planning something as cruel as unleashing violence against them.

The story continues

Likewise, Nigerians have the right to respond to him as part of the interaction between the government and its citizens.

Mr Buhari’s tweet threatened to commit violence against the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (Ipob) movement, which seeks to create a separatist state in southeastern Nigeria, where the Igbo people live.

Ipob was banned in 2017 – the group fought the ban in court and lost.

Amplifying divisions

While many Igbos believe they have been marginalized in many ways, such as being excluded from key national leadership positions, the majority do not support Ipob’s desire for secession.

They also don’t like his violent rhetoric against other ethnic groups – often labeled wild animals by Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu, who faces treason charges.

In February, Facebook disabled Mr. Kanu’s account for his hate speech, but he remained active on Twitter.

By suppressing Mr Buhari’s threats, Twitter was inadvertently siding with Ipob, and supporters of the group wasted no time in celebrating this so-called show of solidarity.

Following the government’s reaction in June, a few tweets from the leader of Ipob were deleted by Twitter.

Some members of Nigeria’s Igbo ethnic minority group have waged a long campaign for secession

Likewise, Twitter’s thoughtless involvement amplified the divisions that derailed the #EndSars movement in Nigeria that oversaw protests against police brutality in October 2020.

Different groups participated in the planning and fundraising for the protests that started online and took to the streets of cities in Nigeria for around two weeks.

But when Twitter verified the account of one group and not others, it led to bitter rumors and the withdrawal of some groups from the movement.

“Twitter had inadvertently selected the leaders of the Nigerian social movement against police brutality and effectively escalated the rivalry that had already fractured the movement, ”Nigerian journalist Ohimai Amaize wrote.

Trying to stifle criticism

The tech giant has walked where even seasoned foreign diplomats and global bodies fear to go.

Many well-meaning foreigners have learned never to interfere too quickly in the affairs of African countries, like Nigeria, where problems are often more complicated than they appear. They are increasingly adopting the tendency to give responsibility to local organizations that better understand local dynamics.

Twitter’s decision to set up a West African headquarters in Ghana is a good step in the development of cultural skills.

“If it were authoritarian to ban Twitter, it was even more problematic for an American in Silicon Valley to put his finger in the affairs of a sovereign state” “, Source: Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, Description of source: novelist Nigerian, Image: Adaobi

The Nigerian government’s conditions for lifting the ban include that Twitter must register its business in Nigeria and have a staff presence in the country.

Mr Buhari’s administration has shown little respect for the rule of law and free speech, with a number of journalists and activists locked up simply for criticizing the government.

The outright ban on Twitter is a thinly veiled attempt by the government to quell criticism, and Nigerians have good reason to be concerned.

But the power of Big Techs to make arbitrary decisions about who can say what, when, and how is just as unsettling.

This raises questions about policing and censoring unpopular voices, amid the need for open public debate in a free democratic society.

While it was authoritarian for the Nigerian government to ban the use of Twitter, it was even more problematic for an American pivoting in a chair in Silicon Valley to pinpoint the internal affairs of a sovereign African state.

More letters from Africa:

Follow us on twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica