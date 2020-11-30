Viewpoint: Why Kenya’s Giant Fig Tree Conquered a President

A fig tree that was saved from being felled to make way for a large track in Nairobi, Kenya

In our series of letters from African journalists, media and communications trainer Joseph Warungu examines what trees of power seem to have over Kenyan politicians.

Governments are not always known to listen to their people.

Had they done so, the streets of the Ugandan capital, Kampala, would not have been filled with such violence in recent times as the mighty arm of the government rained down blows on its people to silence the voice demanding change during election season.

In Kenya, people have pleaded with the government and politicians to help stop the spread of Covid-19, dropping their political rallies aimed at persuading people to approve a possible constitutional referendum.

Coronavirus cases have recently increased in Kenya

If the referendum takes place and is approved by the people, it will allow a major change in the constitution, which will restructure power and create more political offices, including a huge increase in the number of elected parliamentarians – all at the expense of the taxpayer. .

Politicians in the ruling party as well as the opposition, which also backs the referendum, refused to listen, with massive rallies in recent weeks drawing huge crowds, including many who had abandoned their masks.

This has been blamed for the worrying Covid-19 situation in Kenya, where coronavirus infections have increased and many more people are now dying than in previous months.

So it was a big shock to Kenyans when a tree spoke and the government listened.

“The Kikuyu do not allow a fig tree to be cut down – they believe that such an act could be a disaster” “, Source: Joseph Warungu, Description of source: Media and communication trainer, Image: Joseph Warungu in front of the famous fig tree of Nairobi

But it is not an ordinary tree.

The majestic fig tree, which is 100 years old and towers over a section of Waiyaki Way west of Nairobi, had been sentenced to death to make way for a highway under construction.

The 27 km (16 mile) road will connect Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to the Westlands area of ​​Nairobi, joining Waiyaki Way, the main road that leads to western Kenya and Uganda.

‘Lighthouse of cultural heritage’

No one knows exactly why the president changed his mind in government and issued an executive order to spare the fig tree.

The plan was to cut down the century-old tree to widen the road

He simply described it as a “beacon of Kenya’s cultural and ecological heritage”.

Indeed, the tree has enormous cultural and religious significance for Bantu speaking communities.

Some sections of the Luhya community in western Kenya, such as the Maragoli, worship the “mukumu” or fig tree. It was traditionally a courtroom, under the branches of which cases were heard and decided by the elders. Fig trees are also used as landmarks in Maragoliland.

Signal to transfer power

For the Kikuyu people of central Kenya, the most populous ethnic group in the country, the fig tree known as the “mugumo” has traditionally been a sanctuary, a place of worship and sacrifice.

The Kikuyu do not allow a fig tree to be cut – they believe such an act could be a disaster.

When a fig tree withers or falls to the ground naturally, the Kikuyu see it as a bad omen or signal to transfer power from one traditional age group or generation to generation. Each generation reigns for about 30 years.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is himself Kikuyu, may have been the bearer of bad news for Kenyans in his political life, but I am not sure he thought of carrying the cultural and spiritual burden of a dead mugumo tree.

As environmentalists campaigned to stop the destruction of the tree, Kikuyu traditionalists eagerly watched and stood with the tree and against the destruction of their culture.

This is not the first time that a stubborn government has been stopped by nature as it attempts to erode the environment.

In the late 1980s, the then ruling party – the Kenya African National Union – came up with a grand plan to build a huge skyscraper as its headquarters in the middle of Nairobi’s famous Uhuru Park.

Protesters mounted a campaign to save the fig tree

With 60 floors, the Times Media Complex with offices, shopping centers and parking for hundreds of cars, was to be the tallest building in the East African region.

Environmentalists led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Wangari Maathai have launched a campaign to fight the building and save the park.

Finally, Daniel arap Moi, then president, reluctantly listened to the voice of Uhuru Park and its trees.

Without fanfare, the skyscraper was demolished and today many Nairobi residents still have a serene green space for family outings and picnics.

“Chinese perplexity”

The Waiyaki Way fig tree can also breathe easily because it has also been spared.

When I visited the site this week, workers had drawn plans of how the trenches they were digging would bypass.

Trenches are now dug around the Waiyaki Way fig tree

A taxi driver told me, “After the President’s decree, the Chinese [contractor] came over, looked at the tree, looked at the tunnel that was supposed to cut through the tree and walked away shaking his head. “

The Chinese may have wondered what kind of powerful language the mugumo tree speaks to force engineering to stop, listen, and detour.

The kikuyu word for tree is “muti” and they use the same word for the ballot.

The fig tree won the vote to stay alive and keep the China-funded highway at bay.

Many Kenyans want many more trees to stand up and vote ‘no’ to selfish political movements that could endanger lives in a time of coronavirus – and their pockets if the referendum passes.

But will the government listen?

Let’s wait for the trees to speak.

