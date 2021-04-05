Vietnam’s COVID response chief sworn in as president

Former Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc says he is “lucky and honored” to be named president.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the man behind Vietnam’s successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has been officially sworn in as president in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.

Phuc, 66, has been Vietnam’s prime minister for the past five years, a period in which the economy has exploded and his government’s response to COVID-19 has been applauded at home and abroad.

Following Monday’s secret ballot, Phuc got the maximum number of votes among the 500 or so members of the National Assembly.

Vietnam is ruled by the Communist Party and officially ruled by the party’s general secretary, president and prime minister, with key decisions made by the 18-member politburo. The country is currently in the midst of its two-decade leadership transition, with Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, re-elected in January as the party’s general secretary, the most important of the three roles.

Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at a press conference following his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party for the third term following the closing ceremony of the 13th National Congress of the ruling Communist Party in Hanoi, Vietnam on the 1st February 2021 [Kham/ Reuters]

Phuc was the only candidate nominated for the presidency, as Trong – who had held the presidency since 2018 after the sudden death of his predecessor – resigned.

Previously, the National Assembly had declared that it was “the first time that a Prime Minister has been appointed to the post of President”.

After being sworn in, Phuc told the nation he was “lucky and honored” to be awarded the post, who is now only second behind Trong in the roster for the ultimate post.

Politburo leaders are generally expected to retire at 65, but Vietnam has bypassed age rules for both.

Nguyen Khac Giang, a Vietnamese political expert at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, said the selection of Phuc on Monday was “his well-deserved prize” for his economic performance and for Vietnam’s successful response to COVID- 19.

Although the presidency is largely a ceremonial role, “Mr. Phuc will now be the second member of the party, which is a strong case for his candidacy for the post of secretary general if Mr. Trong has to step down earlier than expected, ”Giang said. the AFP press agency.

Rumors have circulated in recent years about Trong’s health after he took a month off in 2019.

According to Giang, Phuc’s experience of “managing Vietnam’s relations with the United States well under the turbulent administration of Donald Trump” will serve him well for his foreign responsibilities as president.

Phuc will nominate a successor for the role of prime minister later on Monday.

Sources told AFP that the post would go to Pham Minh Chinh, 62, former deputy minister of public security.