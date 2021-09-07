Vietnamese man sentenced to 5 years in prison for breaking COVID rules

The People’s Court in Ca Mau Province has convicted a 28-year-old man for traveling and spreading the virus.

A Vietnamese court has sentenced a man to five years in prison for breaking strict COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others.

Le Van Tri, 28, was found guilty on Monday of “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” in a one-day trial at the People’s Court in southern Ca Mau province, the Vietnamese state news agency reported (VNA).

Vietnam has been one of the global coronavirus success stories thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, strict border restrictions and strict quarantine. Corn new groups of infections since the end of April have tarnished this record.

“Tri returned to Ca Mau from Ho Chi Minh City… and broke the 21-day quarantine rules,” VNA said.

“Tri infected eight people, one of whom died from the virus after a month of treatment,” he added.

The country sentenced two other people to 18 months and two years in prison on the same charges.

Vietnamese police inspect travel documents at a checkpoint during the first day of extended confinement in Hanoi, Vietnam [File: Reuters]

Ca Mau, Vietnam’s southernmost province, has reported just 191 cases and two deaths since the start of the pandemic, far below the nearly 260,000 cases and 10,685 deaths in the country’s coronavirus epicenter, Ho Chi Minh City.

Driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, Vietnam’s Fourth Wave began on April 27. At the time, only 35 people had died from COVID-19, while the total number of infections was just under 4,000. Today, there are more than 13,000 deaths, while the number of cases exceeds 520,000.

About 80% of the deaths and half of the infections have been in the country’s largest city, Ho Chi Minh City.

Home to nine million people, Ho Chi Minh City has been under total lockdown since August 23, with residents banned from leaving their homes, even to buy food.

With restrictions set to last until September 15, newly elected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered mass tests for town residents and deployed soldiers to enforce stay-at-home orders and help with food delivery .