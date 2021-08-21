Vietnamese Americans whose families suffered after Saigon fall fear Afghans left behind

Shekib Rahmani / AP

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane along the perimeter of Kabul International Airport, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.

Thao-Nguyen Le was not able to stop thinking about Afghanistan. For Le, whose father was imprisoned by the Communist government of Vietnam after the United States withdrew from Saigon in 1975, the images of Afghans trying to flee the country are triggered. People have been seen hanging from a military cargo plane, scaling the walls topped with barbed wire and cluttering the airport tarmac. Watching the news at her home in Paris made Le feel despair, grief and anger, while also bringing up painful memories of her childhood in post-war Vietnam. Born in 1983 in Dalat, a tourist destination about 190 miles northeast of Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Le grew up in poverty, begging money from loved ones and relying on neighbors for money. oil to cook family food. After being labeled a traitor for fighting alongside the Americans in the war, his father struggled to find work. In addition to his imprisonment after the fall of Saigon, he was captured a second time after Le was born while attempting to flee Vietnam by boat. Now, as she follows the news from Afghanistan, Le worries about the fate of those who may be left behind like her family was 46 years ago. “I think about my family, what they went through … and I think what will happen in Afghanistan [is] is going to be so, even worse than I can imagine, ”Le told BuzzFeed News. “I mean the worst part is they get killed, but I think being rejected by society, being mistreated by the people who come to power, I don’t know if it’s much better.” Since the Taliban seized Kabul, President Joe Biden and his administration have defended their management of the withdrawal American troops as they prepare to end 20 years of war, playoff comparisons with the fall of Saigon in 1975. But to Vietnamese refugees and their families, the chaos and potential ramifications of this moment seem eerily familiar. “For me, seeing footage of Saigon falling and then it was so eerily similar,” said Cammie P., who grew up in British Columbia after her parents fled Vietnam in the 1980s. “C it’s just this desperation and seeing people doing all they can to leave because their house is pretty much finished. “

Jean-claude Labbe / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The fall of Saigon in April 1975

As North Vietnamese forces moved closer to Saigon during the last days of the Vietnam War in late April 1975, the United States evacuated thousands of American and Vietnamese civilians by helicopter, with tense scenes captured in the media coverage watched. worldwide. Tens of thousands of other Vietnamese then fled by boat and plane. Over the next two decades, hundreds of thousands more left the country to escape the economic crisis brought on by the war and the Communist regime that followed, seeking refuge in the United States and elsewhere. In their desperation, some died at sea. Hang Nguyen Mac’s father, Sam, had deserted the North Vietnamese army in the early 1950s and knew that if captured by Communist forces he would likely be sent to a prison camp or killed. So when Mac’s family heard that the Viet Cong were coming to Saigon, they quickly made plans to leave. On April 30, 1975, when the city fell to the North Vietnamese, the family of six and more than a dozen extended family members boarded a ship out of the country. Mac, now 60, living in Southern California, told BuzzFeed News about images from Kabul showing Afghans ‘wrapped up like canned tuna’ inside an american military plane to escape. “This is how we were on the ship,” said Mac, who was 14 at the time.

Courtesy of Hang Nguyen Mac

Hang Nguyen Mac, center-back, with his family at their Saigon home in early 1975.

Mac recalled that she was responsible for making sure her 7-year-old sister and two nieces, aged 3 and 4, made it out of town. As the crowd surrounded the ship, she grabbed the wrists of her sister and nieces and jumped aboard. They only wore the clothes on their backs with gold sewn into their pants to use as barter for safe passage to the United States. As she walked the streets of Saigon with her parents in the last days before their escape, the smell of gunpowder lingered in the hot air. Children were screaming and people were rushing around town with frantic looks on their faces. Mac said at the time that she was scared, but when she saw the chaos at Kabul airport this week, she thought she was lucky. “Yes, we were scared, but we were not in danger. They are, ”she said. “I’m afraid for them. After taking control of Kabul, the Taliban leaders have is committed to respecting the rights of women and forgive those who fought them, but the Afghans have already been encountered violence. Many doubt that the regime will give up its notoriously repressive ways. More than 20,000 Afghans who have assisted the United States military and tens of thousands of their family members have qualified for special immigrant visas in the United States, but got stuck in a backlog as of this year. With the arrival of the Taliban, many civilians to fear they could face retaliation or death. Evacuation flights from Kabul are underway, but only for people whose papers are in order and who can get to the airport. “Desperation is much more serious and of course it is especially for women and young girls and children,” Mac said.

PA

People board a Spanish Air Force A400 plane as part of an evacuation plan at Kabul airport in Afghanistan on August 18, 2021.

The fall of Afghanistan happened much faster than US officials anticipated, but Vietnamese-born Americans who felt the US had also abandoned families decades ago said that this was not a sufficient excuse not to do more to evacuate their allies sooner. “We haven’t learned our lesson in Vietnam,” said Sonny Phan, who was studying at the University of Kansas in April 1975 and lost communication with his family after the fall of Saigon. “I don’t think anyone sat down and prepared an escape plan at all.” Phan finally learned just before Christmas in 1975 that his parents, siblings, and siblings were alive. They had decided not to escape Vietnam for fear that they would be separated at sea. Years later, Phan, now 69, learned of how they struggled to find food and sold the Levi jeans he sent them from America to survive. “It was a very difficult life,” Phan said, but they persevered. Le, whose family eventually immigrated to the United States in 1993 as part of a program for prisoners in prison camps, said that despite building a better life in the United States, his father did not was still not psychologically recovered from his experiences after the Americans left Saigon. When they first heard about the program that allowed them to relocate, he didn’t believe it was real. When offered promotions to his job as an assembly line worker in Seattle, he figured his bosses were trying to trick him into doing more work. When Le’s mother tried to convince him that they should buy a house, he worried that it would be taken away from him. “He never recovered from being abandoned,” Le said.

Courtesy of Thao-Nguyen Le

Thao-Nguyen Le (right) and his younger brother Trung Le with their grandparents in Dalat in 1993.