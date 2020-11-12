Vietnam takes the lead in Indo-Pacific economic integration

PERTH, Australia, November 12 (IPS) – Kyle Springer is a Senior Analyst at the Perth US Asia Center. It was the year Vietnam was on the verge of advancing as a regional leader. Under the auspices of the Vietnamese presidency of ASEAN, a breakthrough in global trade has been achieved despite rising protectionism and a global pandemic.

By assuming the presidency of ASEAN in January, Vietnamese diplomacy has proved adaptable to the constraints of COVID-19. Vietnam’s successful completion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal this year will strengthen its claim to middle-power leadership in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ASEAN 2020 summit would have been easy to cancel, but we have learned to expect a lot from a year chaired by Vietnam. Consider what the rulers of Vietnam have accomplished in the past. When Vietnam chaired ASEAN in 2010, he inaugurated the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM) More, a defense dialogue between the ten members of ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners, including the United States and China.

When Vietnam convened the East Asia Summit (EAS) that same year, the United States and Russia were present as guests from Vietnam, paving the way for their summit membership the following year. ADMM Plus and EAS are now key institutions in the political architecture of the Indo-Pacific.

And in the crisis year of 2020, Vietnam’s skillful diplomacy comes to the rescue again. When Vietnam delivers the RCEP during the adjusted November Summit process, it will be the most significant development in the world trading system since the establishment of the WTO in 1994.

Eight years in the making and spanning more than thirty rounds of negotiations, the RCEP promises to support the post-COVID-19 economic recovery of its fifteen members. Covering 29% of global GDP, its provisions stimulate development of regional value chains and significantly reduce regulatory barriers to investment.

Vietnam’s leadership in RCEP marks its transformation to become one of the region’s most dynamic and internationally engaged economies. Thirty years ago, Vietnam emerged from a period of war in which it had fought all the permanent members of the UN Security Council except the then Soviet Union. Vietnam had isolated itself from its Southeast Asian neighbors when it invaded Cambodia in 1978, and it suffered a bloody clash with China on its northern border in 1979.

Economically, things were just as bleak. Post-war reconstruction did nothing to boost the inflation-plagued economy of Vietnam. The five-year economic plans have failed to boost growth and production in its agriculture-based economy. Trade and aid sanctions have been imposed on it by the United States, Australia and many of its other neighbors. In this context, no one could have foreseen the transformation that would occur later.

RCEP may represent the pinnacle of Vietnam’s efforts to integrate into the global economy from the mid-1990s onwards. Following its domestic market-oriented Doi Moi (renovation) economic reforms that began in 1986, Vietnam joined ASEAN in 1995 and joined the World Trade Organization in 2007. It avoided protectionism and began to conclude a number of free trade agreements from 2005.

Today it has signed a number of agreements with advanced economies. Vietnam emerged not only as a participant in multilateral trade efforts, but as main promoter regional trade integration. It is a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The CPTPP’s predecessor, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), rose to prominence thanks to US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the deal after long being promoted as a cornerstone of former President Barack Obama’s “rebalancing” with the Asia-Pacific region.

A few months after the United States left the deal, other members of the TPP gathered on the sidelines of the 2017 APEC trade ministers meeting, hosted by Vietnam. There the ministers reaffirmed the value of the PTP and discussed how to finalize it with the eleven of the original signatories.

Here, Vietnam made the decision to stay in the deal, despite losing market access to its most important trading partner – the United States. Vietnam’s participation in the CPTPP makes Vietnam’s position clear: it is committed to trade liberalization even if the spirit of the time is decidedly protectionist.

RCEP continues Vietnam’s efforts, and Vietnam again offers an important new institution as it chairs in its time as President of ASEAN. RCEP is also timely. It will put Vietnam and its Indo-Pacific partners in a good place to resolve the economic issues that put pressure on the region, including the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit Southeast Asia particularly hard.

Again, Vietnam seems to win. With its domestic epidemic under control, Vietnam’s position in the economic growth forecast is promising. Even under the most pessimistic modeling, Vietnamese economy expected to maintain positive growth in 2020.

By the time Vietnam takes the reins of the ASEAN presidency, presumably in 2030, its economy will be well on its way to becoming one of the biggest in the world. RCEP will receive a lot of credit for this progress.

In addition to catalyzing post-COVID-19 economic growth across the Indo-Pacific region, RCEP will further strengthen Vietnam’s ability to attract the investments it needs to propel its economy in this promising direction.

The challenge for Vietnamese leaders will be to match its regional ambitions with the pursuit of national economic reforms.

This article is published under a Creative Commons license and may be republished with attribution

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram