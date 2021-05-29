Vietnam says it has detected a more contagious hybrid of variants first seen in India and Britain.

Vietnam has discovered a new variant of the coronavirus which is said to be a mixture of the variants first detected in India and Britain and is also more contagious, the country’s health minister said on Saturday, according to news reports.

Nguyen Thanh Long, the Minister of Health, told a government meeting that the new variant combines the variant discovered in India with mutations of the one initially detected in Kent, England.

“The concentration of virus in throat fluid is increasing rapidly and spreading very strongly in the surrounding environment,” Long said at the meeting, a recording of which was obtained by Reuters. He called the variant “very dangerous”, Reuters reported.

It was not immediately clear to what extent the new variant is understood. Mr Long cited laboratory cultures to discuss its transmissibility, but they do not necessarily reflect the behavior of the virus in real situations. It was also not clear whether its prevalence is known or whether it could escape the protections offered by vaccines or the natural immunity acquired by a previous infection from a different version of the virus. Viruses are constantly mutating, but most mutations are diminishing.