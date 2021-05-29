Vietnam says it has detected a more contagious hybrid of variants first seen in India and Britain.
Vietnam has discovered a new variant of the coronavirus which is said to be a mixture of the variants first detected in India and Britain and is also more contagious, the country’s health minister said on Saturday, according to news reports.
Nguyen Thanh Long, the Minister of Health, told a government meeting that the new variant combines the variant discovered in India with mutations of the one initially detected in Kent, England.
“The concentration of virus in throat fluid is increasing rapidly and spreading very strongly in the surrounding environment,” Long said at the meeting, a recording of which was obtained by Reuters. He called the variant “very dangerous”, Reuters reported.
It was not immediately clear to what extent the new variant is understood. Mr Long cited laboratory cultures to discuss its transmissibility, but they do not necessarily reflect the behavior of the virus in real situations. It was also not clear whether its prevalence is known or whether it could escape the protections offered by vaccines or the natural immunity acquired by a previous infection from a different version of the virus. Viruses are constantly mutating, but most mutations are diminishing.
The variant detected in India, known as B.1.617, is believed to be more transmissible, said the World Health Organization this month, citing a study that had not yet been peer-reviewed, and it could be more resistant against antibodies from vaccines or previous infections, according to the organization.
This variant has spread to Britain and now accounts for most of the new cases detected there, prompting several European countries to suspend the trip or impose new quarantine restrictions on travelers from Brittany. A number of countries have also severely restricted travel from India.
Vietnam, a nation of around 97 million people, has been credited for its forceful approach to containing the virus, having checked in only 6,856 cases and 47 deaths since the start of the pandemic. But it has faced a surge of infections in recent weeks, with more than half of the country’s total cases reported this month. Only 1 percent of the population has been vaccinated, according to a New York Times Database.
At least 85 people have tested positive as part of a group at a Protestant church in Ho Chi Minh City, the health ministry said. The devotees sang and chanted while sitting close to each other without wearing proper masks or taking other precautions, according to the Associated Press.
Vietnam subsequently ordered a nationwide ban on all religious events, and major cities have banned large gatherings and closed non-essential businesses, including restaurants, bars, clubs and in-person spas.