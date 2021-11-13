Vietnam reconsiders methane emitting rice amid climate crisis

Mekong Delta, Vietnam – At the United Nations COP26 summit in Scotland, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined 109 countries in pledging to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

To meet this commitment, the Southeast Asian nation will need to consider rice – one of the country’s top exports and a staple food – but also the second-largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions among the world. food after beef.

The heart of Vietnam’s rice production is in the Mekong Delta region, known as the nation’s “rice bowl”. Over 50 percent of the country’s total rice and 95 percent of its exports are grown here, in an area roughly the size of the Netherlands.

But rice cultivation in the Mekong faces a double challenge: not only is cultivation a source of emissions, but the rise in sea level linked to climate change, as well as anthropogenic factors, make the cultivation of the cereal increasingly difficult in the lowlands. Region.

Tran Dung Nhan grew up on a rice farm in Tra Vinh province, on the southern coast of the Mekong Delta.

Droughts, floods, rising sea levels and the intrusion of salt into the fresh water he needs for his rice fields have eaten away at the meager income he once enjoyed.

The family farm could produce three crops per year. Now they are struggling to produce even one – and even then the return is unpredictable.

“I clearly see the effects of climate change on our fields. The water is getting saltier, our soil is drier and more arid, ”the 31-year-old man told Al Jazeera. “Life here in the Mekong Delta, especially on the coast, is very hard and it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. “

Rice is a staple food for the Vietnamese and also a major export, but it also contributes to the emissions that fuel the climate crisis. [Govi Snell/Al Jazeera]

Distinct from other grains, rice is grown in a flooded field.

As the water stagnates on the surface, there is no air exchange between the soil and the atmosphere, which means that methane-producing bacteria can thrive.

When released into the air, the gas is more than 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Bjoern Ole Sander, Vietnam’s representative for the International Rice Research Institute, says rice cultivation contributes significantly to methane emissions around the world. In Vietnam, the amount of gas released by cultivation is even higher than the world average.

“Globally, this accounts for about 1.3% of all human-made greenhouse gas emissions, which seems low, but all civil aviation emissions are only about 2%,” did he declare. “Of all the greenhouse gases that Vietnam produces, 15% comes from rice, so this is an important source and certainly something that has also been recognized in global mitigation programs. “

More “rice first”

By the end of the Vietnam War in 1975, the newly reunified country was one of the poorest in the world and food was scarce.

A series of economic reforms known as Doi Moi, and a government policy of “putting rice first” kick-started rice cultivation, increasing incomes. In 2020, Vietnam was the world’s second-largest rice exporter, shipping 3.9 million tonnes overseas last year.

But as the Mekong region moves away from intensive rice cultivation, it is not yet clear how the farmers themselves will be affected.

Like Nhan, many are already suffering from the environmental degradation of the Mekong River.

Farmers in the Mekong Delta have suffered more and more droughts and floods, as seawater seeps further into the low-lying region. [File: Kham/Reuters]

Dang Kieu Nhan, director of the Mekong Delta Development Research Unit at Can Tho University, says farmers have been severely affected by the volatile weather conditions in the region.

“El Niños has occurred more frequently and more severely in recent years,” he said, referring to the climate model in which the unusual warming of the Eastern Pacific Ocean is causing droughts in Southeast Asia. “In 2016 and 2020, there were two cases causing extreme droughts and side effects… The lower the Mekong River and the higher the sea level, the more salt intrusion continues inland. in the Mekong Delta.

The 2020 drought resulted in record levels of salt intrusion.

About 33,000 hectares (81,545 acres) of rice were damaged during the drought and 70,000 households did not have enough water to grow rice or to meet their daily needs.

Environmental pressure has encouraged the Vietnamese government to develop alternatives to the “rice first” policy, and it is now encouraging people to grow fruits or establish fish and seafood farms.

By 2030, the government hopes to have reduced the area of ​​rice land in the delta by 300,000 hectares (741,315 acres), down 20% from the 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres). ) planted this year.

“When mentioning the Mekong Delta before, people thought of rice first, but not now,” Nhan said. “Government policy has changed dramatically since 2017, and we cannot view rice as [being] first more.

Limited options for farmers

Despite changing government priorities, Bernard Kervyn, director of the charity Mekong Plus, says rice farmers have limited options and an uncertain future.

“The outlook for the Mekong Delta is not good. People say that in 20 or 30 years it could be flooded and not suitable for people to live there, ”he told Al Jazeera. “It’s a shared responsibility, but for farmers, of course, there aren’t many alternative options available. It’s hard for them to say okay, we’re going to produce less intensively, we’re going to produce fewer crops; How can they do that? “

In the field, researchers and farmers are experimenting with new production techniques to meet environmental challenges and reduce crop emissions.

Researchers are experimenting with new production techniques that would mitigate the climatic effects of the crop [File: Kham/Reuters]

Sander of the Rice Research Institute says that a particularly interesting attenuation technique is the alternate wetting and drying method. If done correctly, it can reduce methane-generating bacteria by about 50%. On top of that, it has the added benefit of reducing the amount of water needed without affecting yields.

To apply the technique, farmers let the water level drop below the surface 10 to 15 centimeters (4 and 6 inches). Once the water level has fallen, the soil can be irrigated again and the fields alternate in wet and dry cycles.

“You can halve methane emissions … If you remove this layer of water, you allow the exchange of air between the soil and the atmosphere, the methane is then oxidized and bacteria no longer grow and methane emissions are greatly reduced, ”Sander mentioned.

Financial support needed

According to Vietnam’s nationally determined contribution to the Paris Climate Agreement, the country intends to use the alternative method of wetting and drying on a total of 700,000 hectares (1.7 million hectares). acres) of rice land nationwide.

While effective in reducing methane, the system will not work for all farmers. For those of the lower Mekong, where saltwater intrusion is the greatest concern, the rice paddies need a large supply of freshwater to keep salinity at bay.

Nhan from Can Tho University says more needs to be done to help farmers effectively implement the new technique as well.

“To do this, more interventions from local agricultural agencies and government are needed to organize farmers, connect farmers to services and build more irrigation infrastructure,” he said.

Another aspect of Vietnam’s rice reduction strategy encourages farmers to focus on developing other food sources like seafood. But while some farmers have seen their rice crops damaged by the intrusion, they are finding that the water source is still not salty enough for aquaculture.

In Hau Giang province in the Mekong Delta, Ut Khuong, a 64-year-old farmer, says that while rice cultivation has become unpredictable due to the salt water, he is unable to raise shrimp.

“The salt level in the field changes every year and you can’t predict it… We can’t have shrimp farming because the water here isn’t salty enough,” he told Al. Jazeera. “I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what jobs we’re going to change to yet. “

To help farmers cope with the complex effects of climate change and human causes leading to environmental degradation in the Mekong River, Nhan says more money and a holistic approach are needed.

Rice farmers are also encouraged to engage in aquaculture, raising prawns and prawns in increasingly salty water. [File: Julian Abram Wainwright/EPA]

He mentions a recent initiative in An Giang Province where the Australian government provided $ 650 million for sustainable economic development projects in Mekong Province.

The money has been used for the construction of reservoirs, irrigation and transport infrastructure, cooperation among farmers, as well as stimulating other economic activities and improving sectors such as health and education. While such a diverse solution is expensive, Nhan believes such initiatives are needed more widely in the Mekong Delta.

“Compared to other parts of Vietnam, the people here play a very big role in which the government has placed them to produce food for the Vietnamese,” he said.

Struggling at the forefront of climate change, farmers themselves would appreciate the support.

“Being a farmer is hard work that requires knowledge, experience and patience, as well as the willingness to keep updating new planting methods and techniques,” farmer Ong Ba Muoi told Al Jazeera. “I hope the government will also support more of our farmers in agricultural production. “