Vietnam and Cambodia: leveraging support to boost climate ambition

WASHINGTON DC, November 19 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted almost every facet of our lives and delayed what was to be a historic Conference of the Parties (COP26). This pivotal year marks the first date for countries to submit revised national climate plans according to the five-year cycle required by the Paris Agreement. Remarkably, countries are still moving forward with renewed urgency. And many countries are incorporating green recovery into their responses to COVID-19, thus contributing to climate action. While many countries have positive stories to tell, our two nations, Vietnam and Cambodia, are prime examples of countries taking strong and decisive action, especially with the support of the NDC Partnership. Last month the Vietnamese people submitted their updated national climate plan, and in a short time the Cambodian people will follow suit.

Our success is a testament to our deep national commitment to climate action, which has been reinforced by the support of the NDC partnership and its Climate Action Improvement Program (CAEP). CAEP is an enabling initiative that has helped quickly align our climate ambitions with much-needed support, at a particularly challenging time for all countries and the global climate agenda.

CAEP builds on and complements the support of other development partners by providing targeted and accelerated support to our countries, which enables us to improve quality, increase ambition and implement more effectively our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Like the current pandemic, CAEP’s strength lies in its spirit of collaboration and the need for multilateral cooperation. Thanks to technical and financial support from 46 partners, CAEP is currently supporting our two countries – and 61 others – to strengthen NDCs for COP26.

While this support has come at a critical time, we recognize the need for even greater support to effectively act on our strong climate commitments. Our two countries, like many others, experience climate impacts on a daily basis. The real and anticipated impacts on our populations and our economies underpin the urgency with which we have acted and continue to act.

Vietnam

Vietnam’s potential climate risks are expected to increase dramatically under the impacts of climate change, such as sea level rise and saltwater intrusion. In fact, the Mekong Delta is one of the most vulnerable to sea level rise among deltas in the world. In addition, agriculture, natural ecosystems, biodiversity, water resources, public health and infrastructure are all sectors at risk. The most vulnerable groups of people are the poor, ethnic minorities, the elderly, women, children and people with disabilities. All these factors make the fight against climate change a priority of crucial national importance.

To address our current and future challenges, Vietnam’s updated NDC identifies economy-wide mitigation measures for the period 2021-2030, covering the sectors of energy, agriculture, waste, land use, land use change and forestry and industry. The plan is distinct because it tackles greenhouse gas emissions by optimizing industrial processes and increasing our unconditional emission reduction target to 9% less by 2030, combined with a benchmark change, this which results in a 34% reduction in emissions compared to our previous target. In addition, Vietnam’s conditional emission reduction target is now 27% (250.8 million tCO2e), or 52.6 million tonnes of CO2e more than the emissions target of our first submitted NDC. in 2015.

Vietnam’s updated NDC also includes robust adaptation components, directly linked to the national adaptation plan, and issues such as loss and damage, health, gender equality and child protection. . Along with these enhanced mitigation and adaptation components, the updated NDC includes new elements and significantly improves the means of implementation. As a people deeply committed to climate action, Vietnam strives to integrate its national climate plan with socio-economic development plans and strategies and establish comprehensive and discreet links with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs ).

Our climate achievements to date have also been reinforced by long-standing partners such as the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), mainly on mitigation and adaptation , respectively. Although the updated NDC goes into effect next year, it is already informing our actions. Leveraging CAEP’s support of the NDC Partnership, provided by the World Bank, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the SNV Dutch Development Organization, Vietnam is translating its NDC at the provincial level by integrating goals into socio-development plans. economic. As part of these efforts, SNV is developing model approaches and a gender-sensitive framework to integrate the objectives and actions of the CDNs into these provincial plans.

This broad support is welcome and we count on the support of all our government agencies, the private sector and Vietnamese in all communities to deliver on our commitments. This includes our 2021 target to incorporate the long-term low greenhouse gas (GHG) requirements encouraged under Article 4 of the Paris Agreement.

Cambodia

Like Vietnam, its neighbor to the east, Cambodia is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Our most affected sectors are agriculture, infrastructure, forestry, human health and coastal areas. Rising temperatures lead to an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in an already fragile socio-economic context.

While recording only a very small fraction of global GHG emissions, Cambodia’s emissions have been trending upward in line with its development progress. At the same time, the effects of climate change are expected to reduce Cambodia’s average GDP growth by 2.5% in 2030 and 9.8% in 2050.

Cambodia is responding to this challenge. We are committed to reducing emissions and our updated NDC will reflect improved mitigation targets and adaptation actions. Our commitments will focus on a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, forestry and other land uses, transport and health, among others. Cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth engagement and private sector participation will be the hallmarks of our strategy. Finally, an analysis on how the NDC can impact the achievement of the SDGs is also underway.

CAEP’s support provided through the Partnership by UNDP and the World Bank has ensured that Cambodia’s NDC update is robust and in line with current commitments. Our climate plan is now informed by progress made on current NDC targets and reflects the commitments made in national and sector strategies adopted since the approval of our initial NDC in 2015. We will also carry out additional analyzes, including with the latest emissions data, and prepare cost estimates for proposed sector targets and actions for NDCs.

This truly Cambodian approach will also strengthen the technical capacities of the Ministry of the Environment, the National Council for Sustainable Development and other relevant ministries. This will provide essential support throughout the process of updating the NDC and help departments better understand how climate change can be better integrated into their long-term work.

The Cambodian people and government are proud to own this process, which helps to secure our development goals. We will strengthen measurement, reporting and verification systems to improve monitoring and reporting on NDC implementation, including by creating an online portal. The online CDN tracking system highlights information on mitigation, adaptation, GHG inventory, support received and needed, as well as benchmarks, targets and indicators received from ministries. A similar online NDC portal is being set up by our neighbors, Vietnam.

As a unique country-led initiative, the work of the NDC Partnership empowers countries like ours to meet our climate ambitions, which drives collective action forward. CAEP is one of our strongest sources of support to achieve our climate and development goals, and as we are seeing in Vietnam and Cambodia, the program is having strong impacts in helping our societies to strengthen l ‘climate ambition, going further than would otherwise be possible.

