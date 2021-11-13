World
Vienna to start immunizing young children in pilot project – Times of India
BERLIN: Young children in Vienna may start getting the coronavirus vaccine next week as part of a pilot project, Austrian media reported on Saturday.
Austrian broadcaster ORF reported that around 200 children between the ages of 5 and 11 may receive injections from the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine every day in the Austrian capital from Monday. The pilot project is limited to Vienna only and does not apply to the rest of the country.
While in the United States or Israel, children of this age group can already be officially vaccinated against Covid-19, the European Medicines Agency, which governs accreditation in the European Union, has not yet given the green light for the vaccination of children under 12.
The EU’s medicines regulator said earlier this week that it had started evaluating whether to authorize Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 and that it was evaluating vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech for use in the same age group as of last month.
The agency did not say exactly when it will make a decision on the two vaccines, but media reported that at least for Pfizer / BioNTech, a decision could be made before Christmas.
As the number of infections increases across the continent at an alarming rate, approval of vaccination for young children would bring much-hoped-for relief to millions of families across the EU.
Despite the lack of official emergency approval, several pediatricians in Austria have already vaccinated children in this age group, as demand is so high as the infection rate in the country rises, reported the ‘ORF.
“The interest in off-label vaccination is enormous”, Peter Voitl, pediatrician and vaccination expert within the Vienna Medical Association, said ORF. “We are vaccinating the 5 to 11 year old age group at our clinic and have several hundred people on the waiting list.”
Austria has faced a worrying trend in infections in recent weeks. The country reported 13,152 new cases on Saturday, up from 11,798 the day before. The seven-day infection rate is 775.5 new cases per 100,000 population. By comparison, the rate is 277.4 in neighboring Germany, which has already sounded the alarm on the rising numbers.
Austria’s government said on Friday it would implement a lockdown for unvaccinated people in two hard-hit regions next week. The government is expected to announce new nationwide virus restrictions on Sunday.
Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe: around 65% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 67.8% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
