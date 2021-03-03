Videos show scale of Burmese army’s bloody crackdown
On Sunday, Burmese authorities began their most violent crackdown to date against protesters who had been crowding the streets for weeks to oppose the February 1 military coup.
Violence against unarmed and mostly peaceful protesters left 18 dead and more than 30 injured, according to the United Nations human rights office, and took place across the country, including Mandalay in the north, Dawei in the southeast, and Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.
Unlike previous conflicts in Myanmar, the post-coup repression was “carried out in front of thousands of phones and cameras”, allowing for real-time documentation of the extreme violence committed by authorities, said Richard Weir, a Human Rights Watch researcher previously based in Myanmar.
The New York Times reviewed dozens of these videos, which show both soldiers and police using a variety of weapons, including shotguns, flashbangs, tear gas grenade launchers and rifles. In at least two episodes that we followed, footage captured civilians suffering from what appeared to be fatal gunshot wounds. Photographs also show that at least one of the units involved in the campaign of genocide against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority appears to have been involved in the crackdown.
Here’s what we know from the visual evidence.
Deadly shooting in Yangon
One of Sunday’s most violent episodes occurred in Yangon near Hledan Junction, which has become a regular gathering point for protesters.
At around 8:30 a.m., the Mizzima TV news organization filmed police advancing west on Hledan Road.
They are seen firing riot guns and shotguns, capable of firing both lethal and less lethal ammunition.
A Myanmar-based News Watch video shows protesters running towards a high school as they flee from police officers who continue to walk towards them.
Amid the flash of lightning and the sound of gunfire, some of the protesters carry the soft body of a person who appears to have been injured.
In a video captured by the local Myanmar Now news agency, another protester stands still outside the high school door and begins to bleed from his stomach.
Some stop to try to save the injured. They win.
Dr Rohini Haar, a medical adviser with Physicians for Human Rights, reviewed other images of the man’s body for The Times. Dr Haar said the man’s wound appeared to correspond to a gunshot wound caused by live ammunition.
The man, who later died, has been identified by family members as Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing. He had posted “#How_Many_Dead_Bodies_UN_Need_To_Take_Action” on his Facebook page the night before.
Gather the medical staff
Around the same time elsewhere in Yangon, Yanking County, a video shows doctors and medical students wearing their white coats also demonstrating peacefully.
Police target a mix of guns at the crowd, including some that appear to be BA-63 rifles, which can be loaded with lethal ammunition or blank cartridges to scare the crowds. They also shoot with a shotgun.
Just down the street, demonstrators flee amid flash bangs.
Some seek refuge in a small street.
But officers there round up the protesters in a parking lot and load them into police vehicles.
A notorious unity in Mandalay
In Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city, a protester was shot in the head through his motorcycle helmet.
U Si Thu, doctor and protester, told the Times that the man, U Maung Maung Oo, had fled from the police and soldiers who were trying to prevent the protesters from assembling. Two other protesters were injured, the doctor said.
Graphic videos show civilians trying to save the man and transport him to an ambulance.
Dr Haar told The Times that because the man was wearing the helmet, his serious injury could not have been caused by less lethal ammunition like a rubber bullet.
Several blocks away, security forces clashing with protesters on Theik Pan Street were caught on camera firing tear gas at the grounds of the city hospital.
Soldiers photography firing a tear gas grenade launcher at the hospital grounds and helping police make arrests wore badges that Human Rights Watch’s Mr. Weir said belonged to Myanmar’s 33rd Light Infantry Division.
The 33rd Light Infantry Division has previously been involved in what the United Nations has described as the government’s genocidal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
Shooting in crowds
In the southern town of Dawei, police opened fire on a crowd of hundreds, witnesses said. At least three people have been killed and more than 50 injured, said Dr Tun Min, who treated the injured at a hospital.
Video shows police loading a weapon resembling a BA-63 rifle, then taking turns firing it.
Mizzima TV filmed several bodies are transported to a city hospital.
In Myaynigone, a district of Yangon, another video shows police firing shotguns, which may be loaded with lethal or less lethal ammunition. The video was filmed a few hundred meters from another video showing demonstrators gathered in the street before being dispersed by tear gas and flash bangs.
One of the officers, who wears a pouch, appears to be picking up used shotgun cartridges, which protesters photographed to prove what ammunition was being used.
According to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, an advocacy group based in Thailand and Myanmar, around thirty people were killed since the February 1 coup and more than 1,200 people arrested.
“The streets have become like combat zones,” the association wrote on Monday. “The point of it all has been to instill fear and conformity in the military.”
The military junta which now rules the country has made it clear that it has no intention of backing down and said that “the protesters are now leading people to a path of confrontation where they will suffer loss of life.”
Logan mitchell contribution to reports. Additional production by Arielle Ray and Drew Jordan.