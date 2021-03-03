Videos show scale of Burmese army’s bloody crackdown

Unlike previous conflicts in Myanmar, the post-coup repression was “carried out in front of thousands of phones and cameras”, allowing for real-time documentation of the extreme violence committed by authorities, said Richard Weir, a Human Rights Watch researcher previously based in Myanmar.

The New York Times reviewed dozens of these videos, which show both soldiers and police using a variety of weapons, including shotguns, flashbangs, tear gas grenade launchers and rifles. In at least two episodes that we followed, footage captured civilians suffering from what appeared to be fatal gunshot wounds. Photographs also show that at least one of the units involved in the campaign of genocide against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority appears to have been involved in the crackdown.

Here’s what we know from the visual evidence.

Deadly shooting in Yangon

One of Sunday’s most violent episodes occurred in Yangon near Hledan Junction, which has become a regular gathering point for protesters.

At around 8:30 a.m., the Mizzima TV news organization filmed police advancing west on Hledan Road.

They are seen firing riot guns and shotguns, capable of firing both lethal and less lethal ammunition.