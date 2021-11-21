Videos and photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

The World Tennis Association has said the new videos and images are “insufficient” and do not address its concerns about his safety.

The editor of a Chinese Communist Party newspaper posted a video which he said shows missing tennis star Peng Shuai watching a game in Beijing.

Hu Xijin of the Global Times posted the video online on Sunday as international pressure mounted for information about Peng’s fate after accusing a senior Chinese leader of sexual assault.

The 37-second video shows Peng standing with five other people during what he said was the opening ceremony of the final match of a youth championship in Beijing.

China Open, which hosted the tournament, also posted photos of Peng during the event on their official WeChat page.

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony for a teenage tennis final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at the scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy – Hu Xijin Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021

The former world number one doubles had not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on November 2 that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had forced her to have sex , and that they then had an intermittent consensual relationship.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on his allegation. Peng’s social media post was quickly removed, and the topic was blocked in heavily censored internet discussions in China.

World tennis bodies have expressed concern, with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatening to withdraw tournaments from China. The US and UK have asked for evidence of Peng’s fate and safety.

The photographs and video footage of Peng that emerged on Sunday remain “insufficient” and do not address WTA concerns, a spokesperson for the group told Reuters news agency via email.

Peng joins a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and citizens who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or as part of cracking down on corruption or campaigning for democracy and labor rights.

Some reappear weeks or months later without an explanation, suggesting that they are warned not to reveal that they were detained or the reason.

Hu, whose newspaper is known for its nationalistic tone and which uses Twitter to criticize foreign governments, wrote on Saturday that Peng “is staying freely at home” and “will appear in public and participate in certain activities soon.”

He then released two video clips that he said showed Peng having dinner with his trainer and friends at a restaurant.

I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai having dinner with his trainer and friends at a restaurant. The video content clearly shows that they were shot on Saturday Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk – Hu Xijin Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) 20 November 2021

Steve Simon, president and CEO of the WTA, expressed concern for Peng’s safety after Hu posted the videos that appeared to show her at a restaurant.

“Although it is positive to see her, it is still unclear whether she is free and capable of making decisions and acting on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is insufficient,” Said Simon Our relationship with China is at a crossroads.

The International Olympic Committee has been silent on the status of Peng, who has competed in three Olympics, contributing to the IOC’s multi-million dollar revenue from broadcast and sponsorship.

Emma Terho, the new president-elect of the IOC Athletes’ Commission responsible for representing the interests of Olympic athletes, said in a statement on Saturday “we support the approach of quiet diplomacy” favored by the IOC.

Last week, the foreign branch of state television released a statement in English attributed to Peng who withdrew his accusation against Zhang. Simon of the WTA questioned his legitimacy, while others said it only increased their concern for his safety.