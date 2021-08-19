Video: WHO official criticizes Covid booster shots in rich countries

There are now over 7.3 million cases on the African continent and 184,000 people, sadly, have lost their lives. After several weeks of strong rises, we are now starting to see a stabilization of the third wave on the continent taken as a whole. Vaccine coverage, unfortunately, remains low, with only 2% of Africans fully vaccinated against Covid-19. But there is hope as vaccine deliveries accelerate with the installation of Covax which has delivered nearly 10 million doses to Africa so far in August. Yet as our efforts appear to be taking off, Africa is encountering headwinds. Steps taken by some countries around the world to introduce booster shots threaten the promise of a better future for Africa. While some rich countries are hoarding vaccines, they frankly don’t care about vaccine fairness. High-income countries have already administered an average of more than 103 doses per 100 people, while in Africa the number is six. Failure to immunize the most at-risk groups in all countries will result in unnecessary deaths.