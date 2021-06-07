Video: WHO calls for end to ‘two-track pandemic’ response

Globally, we continue to see encouraging signs in the trajectory of the pandemic. The number of new Covid-19 cases reported to the WHO has now declined for six consecutive weeks. And the deaths declined for five weeks. However, we still see a mixed picture in the world. The number of deaths reported last week increased in three of WHO’s six regions: Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific. Increasingly, we are witnessing a two-track pandemic. Many countries still face an extremely dangerous situation, as some of those with the highest vaccination rates start talking about ending the restrictions. The inequitable distribution of vaccines allowed the virus to continue to spread, increasing the chances of a variant emerging that makes vaccines less effective. Six months after the administration of the first vaccines, high-income countries have administered nearly 44 percent of global doses. Low-income countries administered only 0.4 percent. The most frustrating thing about this statistic is that it hasn’t changed in months. At the World Health Assembly, I called for a massive global effort to immunize at least 10 percent of the population of all countries by September and at least 30 percent by the end of the ‘year. To achieve these goals, we need 250 million more doses by September, and we need 100 million doses just in June and July.