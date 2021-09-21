Video: “We are on the brink,” says UN Secretary General

I am here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up. We’re on the brink, and we’re heading in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened or more divided. We are facing the greatest cascade of crises of our life. The Covid-19 pandemic has oversized the glaring inequalities. The climate crisis is hitting the planet, upheavals from Afghanistan to Ethiopia to Yemen and beyond. A thwarted peace. A wave of mistrust and disinformation polarizes people and paralyzes societies. Human rights are on fire and science is under attack, and economic lifelines for the most vulnerable are coming too little and too late, if at all. Solidarity is lacking in action when we need it most. Excellencies, we are facing a moment of truth. Now is the time to deliver. Now is the time to restore confidence, and now is the time to inspire hope. And I have hope – the problems that we created are problems that we can solve. Humanity has shown that we are capable of great things when we work together, and that is the raison d’être of our United Nations.