Video: “ Wall of inequalities ”, WHO warns against vaccine distribution

We now face the real danger that while vaccines bring hope to some, they become another brick in the wall of inequality. It is right that all governments want to prioritize the immunization of their own health workers and the elderly. But it is not normal that younger, healthier adults in rich countries are vaccinated before health workers and older people in poorer countries. Thirty-nine million doses of the vaccine have now been administered in at least 49 higher-income countries. Only 25 doses were administered in a country with the lowest income. Not 25 million, not 25,000, just 25. I have to be blunt. The world is on the brink of catastrophic moral failure. And the price of this failure will be paid by lives and livelihoods in the poorest countries of the world.