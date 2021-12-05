World

Video: Volcano eruption on an Indonesian island

new video loaded: Eruption of a volcano on an Indonesian island

Eruption of a volcano on an Indonesian island

At least 14 people have been killed and dozens injured by lava flows after Mount Semeru erupted on the island of Java. Officials said several areas reported having fallen into darkness due to the volcanic ash fog.

