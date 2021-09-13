World

Video: Video shows women marching at pro-Taliban protest

Video shows women marching at pro-Taliban protest

The September 11 demonstration followed a violent crackdown on protests by some Afghan women demanding equal rights. The timing and presence of Taliban fighters suggests that the march was not only endorsed by the Taliban, but potentially orchestrated by the group.

