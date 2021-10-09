Video: US, Mexico start talks on new security deal

It is rooted in the idea that we have a shared responsibility as neighbors and partners to improve the security of the peoples of our nations. That’s what it boils down to, and it marks the start of a new chapter in Mexico-U.S. Security cooperation, one that will see us working as equal partners to define and address priorities. commons, a chapter that seeks to address the root causes of the security challenges we face, including inequity, corruption, impunity, and one that does so not only by modernizing law enforcement , but also by strengthening public health, the rule of law and broader economic opportunities. We need to tackle the root causes of irregular migration, while addressing the immediate challenges. At the end of the day, the only solution is to tackle the root causes, because again, it’s not like most people, wherever they are, wake up one morning and say, “ Wouldn’t it be a good thing to leave everything I know behind – my family, my community, my culture, my language, everything – and take this incredibly dangerous trip and come – try to come to the United States and also, by the way, not being able to get there. There are some very powerful engines that make people feel like they have no choice. We have to be able to fix it.