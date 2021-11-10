Video: US and China reach joint agreement to cut emissions

Our joint statement builds on the statement our governments issued in April, which was our first step. And at that point, we agreed, we agreed on a certain number of actions in order to continue the discussions to try to find a way to progress. We also expressed a common desire for success at this COP on mitigation, adaptation, support and frankly, all the key issues, which will allow the world to meet its ambitions and be able to face this crisis. Now, with this announcement, we have arrived at a new stage, a roadmap for our current and future collaboration on this issue. The United States and China are not short of differences, but on climate, climate cooperation is the only way to get this job done.