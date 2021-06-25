Video: Unmarked graves of Indigenous children discovered in Canada

In 1898 Marieval boarding school opened and it closed in 1996. With the Roman Catholic Church overseeing the burial site, Catholics and prayer and religion overseeing the burial site, we began our search radar on June 2, 2021. Yesterday we hit 751 anonymous graves. Of the 751 hits, the machine has an error percentage of 10 to 15%. So we will only trust the shots we have of 751. But we know that there are at least 600. We cannot say that they are all children. But there are oral histories that there are also adults in this burial place. An assault on a First Nations people – we are proud people. The only crime we committed when we were children was to be born Aboriginal. A lot of work, a lot of healing will take place. There are many sites where we will be doing this similar work. And we will find more.