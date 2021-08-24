Video: UN warns of Taliban human rights violations

The United Nations is committed to staying and providing aid to those who need it most, supporting efforts to restore peace and stability, and promoting the rights and dignity of all Afghans. With fundamental human rights at stake, my office will urgently work to restore the monitoring mechanisms for human rights violations. We have also received credible reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights violations committed in many areas under effective Taliban control. These include, inter alia, summary executions of civilians and hors de combat members of the Afghan national security forces; restrictions on women’s rights, including the right to move freely and the right of girls to go to school; recruitment of child soldiers; and the suppression of peaceful protests and the expression of dissent.