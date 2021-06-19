Video: UN condemns Burmese army for coup

“A system built on brutality and bloodshed will not survive. It is not too late for the military to reverse the negative trajectory on the ground, show restraint and respect the will of their own people. We must raise our voices for those who have been silenced, detained, injured or killed. We must be strong supporters of the protection of all basic human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, access to information and peaceful assembly, which have been repeatedly violated by the authorities military. ” Hurry up. The opportunity to reverse the military takeover narrows and the regional threat increases. Attempts to discredit democratically elected leaders and eliminate a party that won an overwhelming majority in two consecutive general elections, the silencing of free media and the arrests of journalists, domestic and foreign, as well as the blockade of the access to information is fundamentally moving away from democratic spaces. Any lasting peace must reflect the will of the people. Any transition out of this crisis will provide an opportunity to reshape Burmese society without ethnic divisions and a more inclusive constitutional and legal framework that places the military under civilian control.