Video: Ugandan police harass opposition candidate

“But what the world is seeing is just a small glimpse of what’s going on in the country. I’m a presidential candidate, but as you can see if I can be harassed like that, tear gas and pepper spray like that. You can imagine what happens to Ugandans who have no voice. So the international community has seen what is happening to the Ugandan people and not only what is happening now, but what has long been happening from the Kasese massacres in northern Uganda to what is happening every day. day. I really hope that the international community can make the observation of the rule of law and respect for human rights a prerequisite for cooperation with Uganda so that the international community does not continue to appear as a partner in crime. My most important mission is to be alive in seven days. “Give me …” “As you can see, as you can see, this is our main street by the police. I park on the side of the road so that the network does not cut. But unfortunately I am being harassed. I am not even allowed to park on the side of the road so that I can speak to the international press. This is what we go through every day. In fact, I really, really would – now I’m arrested, as you can see. I’m arrested. “He’s a presidential candidate!”