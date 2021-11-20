World

Video: Thousands of people protest against Covid measures in Australia

Protesters have rallied in cities across Australia against vaccination warrants and pandemic restrictions. In Melbourne, protesters gathered to oppose a bill that would allow Victoria state officials to enforce the rules long after the region’s state of emergency has ended.

[crowd chatter] [unclear] But when we have governments that adopt vaccine passports, we are no longer free. “Freedom!” “What do we want?” “Freedom!” “What do we want?” [unclear] [music]

