Video: Thousands of people protest against Covid measures in Australia
Thousands of people protest against Covid measures in Australia
Protesters have rallied in cities across Australia against vaccination warrants and pandemic restrictions. In Melbourne, protesters gathered to oppose a bill that would allow Victoria state officials to enforce the rules long after the region’s state of emergency has ended.
[crowd chatter] [unclear] But when we have governments that adopt vaccine passports, we are no longer free. “Freedom!” “What do we want?” “Freedom!” “What do we want?” [unclear] [music]
